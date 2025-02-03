Despite Recent Massive Free Agency Splash, Tigers Still Interested in Astros Star
Former Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman has yet to find a landing place for the 2025 MLB season and beyond.
It's been a saga that has unfolded throughout the entirety of the winter and doors, such as the Astros, have opened, shut, and re-opened the proverbial "door" on Bregman. One team that has never wavered in their pursuit of the the Gold Glover is the Detroit Tigers.
However, the Tigers just signed starter Jack Flaherty to a two-year, $35 million deal that is essentially a one-year, $25 million deal with a $10 million player option in 2026 that increases to $20 million if he makes 10 starts in 2025.
But even with that type of money guaranteed, Detroit is still heavily pursuing Bregman according to ESPN and other multiple reports.
The Tigers have reportedly been interested in signing Bregman to a shorter term deal with a higher AAV. Meanwhile, Bregman has already rejected a six-year, $156 million offer from Houston with his camp claiming they are looking for something longer than six years.
Presumably, a seven-year deal would get it done.
Detroit seems at least amenable to looking into that as there have not been a break down in talks and with the Tigers do have a great, young roster that pushed their way to the ALDS last October. Bregman would also reunite with former manager A.J. Hinch and could provide an excellent backbone to a talented lineup.
Despite the third baseman's market being slow to develop, there are plenty of other suitors out there vying for his services. It is rumored that the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox also remain in contention for his services.
However, a reunion with the Astros or with Hinch remain the more likely options as each of the other teams have some drawbacks. Taxes in Toronto along with uncertainty surrounding Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s future make the Blue Jays seem more unstable.
The Cubs would be an excellent fit but the front office has all but said they are likely done adding to the team ahead of spring training and that they believe they can fill third base internally.
And finally, the Red Sox would want to move Bregman to second base so that Jose Ramirez could remain at the hot corner despite being the inferior defender.
With just weeks to go to spring training, Bregman's decision should be nearing.