First Houston Astros Lineup Projection Sees Pair of Sluggers Manning the Corners
The dynasty is far from over for the Houston Astros, though it is looking a little more breakable with their first-round sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers and many of their superstars quickly approaching free agency.
The Astros can make a splash to alleviate the upcoming exodus this winter with one of the best free-agent hitter classes that's been seen in many years, including a veteran of their own in third baseman Alex Bregman.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently released his first 2025 Opening Day lineup projections for all 30 teams, and for Houston, he has the club reuniting with Bregman and making an improvement at first base with another slugger.
Here is how Reuter's projection looks for the Astros' 2025 lineup:
2B Jose Altuve
DH Yordan Alvarez
RF Kyle Tucker
3B Alex Bregman
C Yainer Diaz
1B Josh Bell
SS Jeremy Pena
LF Chas McCormick
CF Jake Meyers
"Jon Singleton held his own stepping into the starting first base job after José Abreu was demoted, posting a 103 OPS+ with 13 home runs and 42 RBI in 119 games," writes Reuter. "With club control through 2028, he could be the guy once again, but there are plenty of potential upgrades available this winter."
The upgrade he has the club going with is veteran Josh Bell, which would put him on his seventh team in 10 Major League seasons.
Bell is a .258/.343/.447 career hitter with 171 home runs, 613 RBI, and a 114 OPS+ across 4,626 plate appearances in 1,147 games.
He has hit only .206/.250/.412 with two home runs and four RBI in his career at Minute Maid Park, though it has come in a small sample size of only 36 plate appearances in eight games.
"A reunion with the Astros still feels the most likely outcome for Alex Bregman's free agency," opines Reuter, "even with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez both poised to hit the open market following the 2025 season."
With the most recent reports that Bregman and his representation, Scott Boras, are looking for a deal more along the lines of the extension that Manny Machado received, it has become increasingly likely the veteran has an offseason like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery did with Boras last year when they did not sign until late into the winter and were not ready for Opening Day.
This is an interesting lineup projection, to say the least, for Houston, and it will be interesting to see how it evolves leading up to Spring Training.