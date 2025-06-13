Inside the Astros

Former Astros Pitcher Named in Court As Drug Supplier of Tyler Skaggs

A former Houston Astros pitcher was named as a drug supplier of Tyler Skaggs.

Former Houston Astros pitcher Wade Miley was in the headlines on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Miley has been accused in court documents of providing drugs to Tyler Skaggs, the late Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died of an accidental overdose in 2019.

This was part of a deposition in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs' family against the Angels.

"Skaggs' former agent, Ryan Hamill, said in a deposition that Skaggs told him he was using pain pills containing oxycodone, which were provided by Miley," reported the AP.

Miley is not facing criminal charges.

Eric Kay, a former publicist for the Angels, was convicted of providing the fentanyl-laced pills that contributed to Skaggs' death. He was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

However, this isn't the first time that Miley's name has been mentioned in relation to Skaggs' death.

During Kay's sentencing, prosecutors used a recording of a conversation between Kay and his mother where Kay said Miley was one of Skaggs' drug suppliers.

Miley and Skaggs were teammates on the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2012-13.

At the time of writing, neither Miley nor the Cincinnati Reds -- the current team he plays for -- made a statement about this report.

Miley spent one season with the Astros in 2019 after he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

During that campaign, he posted a 3.98 ERA across 33 starts, but he was left off the World Series roster after he gave up two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings during his lone playoff appearance.

