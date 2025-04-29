Former Houston Astros Fan Favorite’s Career in Jeopardy After DFA by Padres
A former Houston Astros fan favorite and two-time World Series champion's career is now up in the air after being designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres.
MLB.com's AJ Cassavell shared the Padres are set to DFA Yuli Gurriel to make room for Luis Arraez coming back from the injured list.
Arraez has made his quick recovery from injury after the scary collision he had with Mauricio Dubon when the the two sides played a little over a week ago.
Gurriel has not had a great start to the year as their replacement/backup first baseman. He has posted a .111/.200/.139 this season, good for an OPS+ of minus-2. He hasn't been an above average slugger for the past couple of years, but this is obviously a career-low campaign.
Being designated for assignment just before his 41st birthday could be a signal that his career is coming to an end soon. It's unlikely that another team will rush to add him with the production he's recently had, and he likely won't want to sit around in the minors for another year.
He did play 75 games of Triple-A ball last season for the Atlanta Braves, though, so it could happen again.
If this is the end of his career in MLB,, he will have had a fantastic run.
The Cuba native won two World Series with Astros.
He is the second-oldest player ever to win a batting title after hitting .319 in 2021 at 38 years old.
He won a Gold Glove that same season.