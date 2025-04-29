Inside the Astros

Former Houston Astros Fan Favorite’s Career in Jeopardy After DFA by Padres

A former Houston Astros fan favorite and two-time World Series Champion's career is in jeopardy after being DFA by the San Diego Padres.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) looks on during batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Apr 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) looks on during batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
A former Houston Astros fan favorite and two-time World Series champion's career is now up in the air after being designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell shared the Padres are set to DFA Yuli Gurriel to make room for Luis Arraez coming back from the injured list.

Arraez has made his quick recovery from injury after the scary collision he had with Mauricio Dubon when the the two sides played a little over a week ago.

Gurriel has not had a great start to the year as their replacement/backup first baseman. He has posted a .111/.200/.139 this season, good for an OPS+ of minus-2. He hasn't been an above average slugger for the past couple of years, but this is obviously a career-low campaign.

Being designated for assignment just before his 41st birthday could be a signal that his career is coming to an end soon. It's unlikely that another team will rush to add him with the production he's recently had, and he likely won't want to sit around in the minors for another year.

He did play 75 games of Triple-A ball last season for the Atlanta Braves, though, so it could happen again.

If this is the end of his career in MLB,, he will have had a fantastic run.

The Cuba native won two World Series with Astros.

He is the second-oldest player ever to win a batting title after hitting .319 in 2021 at 38 years old.

He won a Gold Glove that same season.

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

