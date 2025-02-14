Four Houston Astros Players Predicted To Be All-Stars This Year
The Houston Astros had three players named as All-Stars last year and could have even more this time around.
Every season since 2017, the Astros have had at least three players named All-Stars. Before 2023, they had a streak going of at least four. ESPN's David Schoenfield predicts a return to that number this season.
In Schoenfield's predictions for the 2025 MLB All-Star teams, he mentioned four Houston stars for the American League.
The most obvious selection and seemingly consensus best player on the team at this point is designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. He has been an All-Star for the last three years and isn't showing any signs of slowing down as he enters what should be his prime.
During this streak, Alvarez has a .303/.401/.587 slash line with an average of 34 home runs and 93 RBI. He has become one of the best pure hitters in baseball and will be even more important this time around with Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker gone.
Tucker, now with the Chicago Cubs, was picked as an All-Star candidate over on the National League side. Bregman could even be a smart pick with the Boston Red Sox at second base.
The next current Astro that was picked is another obvious name. Jose Altuve has been an All-Star a whopping nine times in his career. He was one last year and has been in three of the last four.
Altuve will likely only have a shot if he continues to play at second a majority of the time before voting, given how stacked the outfield is.
The 34-year-old struggled a bit last year, compared to the rest of his dominant career, and could be nearing the end of his time as an All-Star.
While the third Houston player mentioned wasn't picked last year, he should be an easy nomination whenever he is healthy.
Staff ace Framber Valdez has been named an All-Star in two of the last three years and could be playing his best baseball ever if he keeps his groove going into this season.
Over the last two months of the last campaign, Valdez had a 1.65 ERA and batters had just a .161/.228/.249 slash line against him.
The last Astros star mentioned is a bit of a bold prediction: young starter Hunter Brown.
Brown started out his career with ups-and-downs, but really settled into a groove last season and was one of their best pitchers down the stretch.
The 26-year-old had a 2.48 ERA over his last 17 starts of the season. That is plenty good enough to be in the All-Star conversation, especially if Houston keeps winning games.