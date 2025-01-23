Houston Astros Boast Brand-New Top-Tier Minor League Prospect
Cam Smith may be the future at third base for the Houston Astros. It’s possible that future could come soon.
But, for now, he’ll have to settle for being one of the Top 100 prospects in baseball.
Baseball America recently updated its Top 100 prospects heading into the 2025 season and Smith, who joined the organization last month, was the only Astros prospects ranked, coming in at No. 55.
Roki Sasaki, who just signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is ranked the No. 1 prospect in baseball.
Smith was part of the haul for Kyle Tucker, the All-Star outfielder the Astros traded to the Chicago Cubs. Along with Smith, Houston received pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third baseman Isaac Paredes.
The 21-year-old joined the professional ranks last July, as the Cubs selected him with their first-round pick out of Florida State. Along with starring for the Seminoles, he played for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the famed Cape Cod Baseball League. He was named both a league all-star and the outstanding pro prospect.
In two seasons of college baseball, he slashed 331/.420/.594/1.014 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI.
The Cubs signed him to a $5.07 million signing bonus and he spent 32 combined games with Class-A Myrtle Beach, High-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee. He slashed a combined .313/.396/.609/1.004 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
But Smith’s path to Chicago was unclear. The Cubs had another top prospect at third base, Matt Shaw, who was nearly MLB ready. By dealing both Smith and Paredes, Chicago has opened a pathway for Shaw to be the opening-day third baseman.
As for where Smith fits in Houston, Paredes figures to be the opening-day starter at third base, assuming the Astros don’t re-sign Alex Bregman, who remains a free agent. But Paredes doesn’t become a free agent until 2028.
So, Smith has gone from having Shaw and Paredes in his way to just Paredes.
He doesn’t have much position flex, either. When he isn’t playing third base, he’s usually a designated hitter. He played one collegiate game at shortstop and three CCBL games in the outfield.
Smith did receive a non-roster invite to Major League spring training. Astros pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 13, while the rest of the roster will report on Feb. 18.
Houston opens spring training with split-squad action against Washington and the Mets on Feb. 22. The Astros open the regular season at home against the Mets on March 27.