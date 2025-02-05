Houston Astros Boss Confident Pieces in Place in Rearranged Bullpen
The Houston Astros have undergone some roster upheaval this offseason, collectively losing several pitchers via both trade and free agency. That includes the move that sent relief pitcher Ryan Pressly to the Cubs.
Astros general manager Dana Brown discussed some of the team's plans for their revamped bullpen during a media luncheon, according to MLB.com.
Brown already knows who will fill Pressly's shoes as set-up man after Houston dealt him to Chicago so he could return to a closer role. Bryan Abreu is expected to fill that role.
"So (Bryan) Abreu will pitch more in the eighth inning this year, so, he'll probably pitch in games where we are ahead or, you know, probably tied," Brown said. "Last year we used him a little bit more than that and that kind of wore him down some."
In 2024 Abreu went 2-3 with a .4 WAR, a 3.49 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. It seems Brown believes that a more targeted role for Abreu will keep the soon to be 28-year-old fresher and thus, more effective.
Brown then ran through a list of potential options of who might pitch ahead of Abreu and closer Josh Hader, who will handle closer duties.
Kaleb Ort, Bryan King and Tayler Scott appear to be the next most reliable bullpen options, with more of an emphasis on Ort. Houston also has minor leaguers Forrest Whitley and Logan VanWey. Brown said that another reliever, Bennett Sousa, has injury concerns.
"I think our bullpen is still going to be pretty good," Brown siad. "We have Ort, who really showed out well last year. We have King, who threw the ball very well and Scott, who threw the ball very well. We have Whitley, who we're probably going to give a real good look at in spring training. You know we have guys like VanWey who can come up and do a pretty good job."
Spring training is going to give those relievers an opportunity to prove they can work the sixth and seventh innings of games and give Brown and his team a chance to evaluate those options. Whitley, for instance, would be a great story for Houston, as a former first-round pick who has taken so long to reach this point.
Brown is confident they have the pieces to put a solid bullpen together.
"I think we're going to know a lot more in spring training, when we see these guys pitch," Brown said. "But I think we got a real good chance to have a strong bullpen. And we might be able to do it internally."
At the end of the day, it looks like the Astros already have a plan for their bullpen, with no real intention of adding any more pieces.