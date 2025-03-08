Houston Astros Boss Keeping Options Open at Two Key Positions
The biggest deal during Houston Astros spring training has been the potential move of Jose Altuve from second base to left field.
Altuve’s every move in the outfield is being charted by beat writers covering games at West Palm Beach, Fla., and on the road. Those following the team is trying to figure out if Altuve’s move to left field is a flirtation of the organization or if that’s where he will be on opening day.
With opening day now less than three weeks away, the Astros will have to start positioning their everyday lineup soon. But, Astros manager Joe Espada doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to determine where Altuve will play, or for that matter who might play at second base if Altuve plays in left field.
"I’m not committed to Altuve being the everyday left fielder nor any X player being the everyday second baseman,” Espada said to news outlets, including MLB.com. “We are exploring all our options here and we’ll make those decisions when we get towards the end of camp."
The position next to Altuve’s name on the Astros’ team stats at MLB.com is “LF.” But Houston has been clear this offseason that he could start the season there or start it at his normal position. His play in left field will, in part, determine that. Altuve has never played a single MLB game in the outfield. But, when Houston approached the 34-year-old about a position change last year, he was receptive.
The other factor will be the infield. With the Astros no longer pursuing any reinforcements at third base, Isaac Paredes is in line to be the starting third baseman in place of the departed Alex Bregman. Paredes was part of the package the Astros got from the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Kyle Tucker.
That leaves the middle infield. Jeremy Peña has been the starting shortstop since his rookie season, and he doesn’t appear to be moving anywhere. But second base could be a multi-layered solution.
Ideally, Mauricio Dubón, who won a utility player Gold Glove in 2023, would win the starting job. He played second base in 2023 when Altuve missed much of the first half of the season with an injury. But Dubón’s strength is his versatility, as he can play infield and outfield for the Astros.
Houston has a couple of other options that are performing well in camp. Luis Guillorme has played in seven games, is batting .300 and has flashed a quality glove. Brendan Rodgers is batting .231 and has a solid glove. They’re listed at shortstop and second base, respectively.
The options are there. Altuve is getting his time in left field. At some point, the Astros will have to commit.