Houston Astros Considered To Be Unpredictable With Their Plans This Offseason
The Houston Astros are heading into the offseason as one of the biggest teams to watch, as after years of dominance, they are going to be tested this winter.
After seven straight years of making it to the American League Championship Series, the Astros saw that streak come to an end this year, as they were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the American League Wild Card Round.
Now, Houston knows they need to make some improvements based on the early exit from last season, but they also have to figure out what their plan will be at third base. All-Star Alex Bregman is a free agent and could have numerous suitors.
Considering Matt Chapman set the bar with his extension during the season with the San Francisco Giants, the Astros know that the asking price for Bregman will be high. There are certainly scenarios where Houston could either bring him back or let him walk this winter.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about the Astros being one of the more unpredictable teams this offseason.
“Whereas the Orioles, Red Sox, Cubs and Tigers are on this list for their capacity to disappoint, the Astros truly are unpredictable in every sense of the word. Them keeping Bregman would be just as surprising as them letting him go. And if they do keep him, it wouldn't be surprising if they pulled a Roy Halladay-in, Cliff Lee-out switcheroo by subsequently trading Tucker or Valdez. In any case, probably the only sure bet for Houston's offseason is that it will end up being mighty interesting.”
A lot of what happens this offseason for Houston could depend on what the decision is regarding a new contract for their third baseman. If they decide to hand him a massive deal, then moving one of their two upcoming free agents next year in Kyle Tucker or Framber Valdez makes sense.
If the Astros decided to let Bregman go, it would be an indication that they are likely going to be prioritizing signing at least one of those two players. However, they would then likely need to look to the trade market to find some sort of viable replacement.
It has been an excellent run for Houston in recent years, but this offseason they will really have some tough decisions to make. If they are comfortable increasing their payroll significantly, it will be easier, but that doesn’t seem overly likely. With that being said, the organization is going to be very unpredictable this winter.