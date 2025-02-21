Houston Astros Superstar Poised to Pass Multiple Hall of Famers in 2025

Astros 📝



If Altuve gets 150 H in ‘25, here are just some of the greats he’ll pass:



Bagwell

M. Schmidt

E. Matthews

Olerud

E. Martinez

McGee

José Cruz

Thome

Larkin

Cepeda

Trammall

Whitaker

Puckett

J. Torre

B. Williams



Just let that sink in for a moment!pic.twitter.com/yJgYzrFbNn