Houston Astros GM Offers Encouraging Injury Update on Spencer Arrighetti
Although they were just swept at home against the A's, the Houston Astros sit atop the American League West with a 60-46 record, four games ahead of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.
Although this is more of the same from Houston, it's also rather impressive given the injuries the team is going through right now.
The names on the shelf for the Astros include regulars such as Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Cristian Javier, Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena and more. They are working without their best hitter and most of the rotation, but that could be changing soon.
In an interview with Houston's SportsTalk 790, Astros general manager Dana Brown provided updates on many of the stars that are on the shelf, most with good news.
The closest to getting back to the big leagues is Arrighetti, who had been on the 60-day injured list with a broken thumb. The right hander is currently on a rehab assignment and has already thrown 6.1 innings and allowed two earned runs.
According to Brown, he will make another start and, "if all goes well, is expected to re-join the big league club after that."
Next in line to return is another right hander in Cristian Javier. The 28-year-old broke out in 2022, when he had a 2.54 ERA in 30 games, however after just seven starts in 2024, he hit the injured list and needed Tommy John surgery.
Like Arrighetti, Javier is rehabbing and has thrown seven innings in three games, allowing four earned runs. Brown said that Javier will be "shortly after him," referring to Arrighetti's return.
Two of Houston's leaders and best hitters, Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez, are making progress as well.
Before fracturing a rib, Pena was in the middle of the best season of his career so far. Through 82 games, the shortstop is slashing .322/.378/.489 with an .867 OPS, all of which would be career highs. The 27-year-old has also hit 11 home runs and accumulated 4.4 bWAR already, which is the second highest mark of his career.
In Brown's updates, he stated Pena "will be back here soon," detailing that it could be August 1, but wants to make sure he gets rehab games in before re-joining the team.
As for Alvarez, the lefty slugger is "ramping up his workload." Once that is complete, he will "get him on some lives," and wants his rehab to be short.
"I'll take 75 percent Yordan Alvarez over some of the guys we have now," Brown stated.
Alvarez has been on the shelf since May 5, when he was placed on the 10-day IL with a hand injury. Prior to that, he was hitting just .210 with three home runs.
Dana Brown continued with updates on pitchers Lance McCullers and Brandon Walter. McCullers, who is dealing with a blister, is going to be stretched out and the Astros will "hopefully get him back in a few weeks."
The same was said for Walter, who's dealing with an elbow injury. Brown says that he might be out for three weeks, but he could be throwing soon.
Finally, Isaac Paredes, who was an All-Star this year, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Brown didn't sound too optimistic, however, stating the injury was, "a little bit more severe than we had projected." He will get a second opinion next week.
Although Houston sits atop the division, the players on the injured list are valuable ones, and guys they need back if they want to compete in the playoffs. Alavarez and Pena, in particular, are heart of the order guys that will boost the Astros' offense.
