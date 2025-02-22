Houston Astros Landed Former Gold Glover Because of Star's Impending Outfield Move
It's been an interesting offseason for the Houston Astros.
As they get ready for their first Spring Training game to get underway on Saturday, they are going to have new faces at positions that have been operated by fan favorites for years.
Not only is Kyle Tucker no longer manning right field and Alex Bregman has departed his spot at the hot corner, but it's looking more and more likely that Jose Altuve will not be in this familiar place at second base and will instead be standing in the left field grass.
Once thought that would only happen if Bregman were to come back, the Astros seem keen on making that a reality this season, using the offensive profile of their franchise legend to boost a unit that looks weak on paper.
If he can adapt to the new position, then this will be a massive move.
Altuve's defense at second base has rapidly been declining, so Houston isn't losing much from not having him at the keystone. And if he can navigate the dimensions at Daikin Park when needed, he'll upgrade an outfield group that is in desperate need of offense.
As for who is going to replace the future Hall of Famer at second, the Astros added an intriguing option by way of Brendan Rodgers, a former Gold Glove winner with the Colorado Rockies in 2022.
He was surprisingly non-tendered this winter, and it took a late-offseason move by Houston to bring him to a Major League camp.
Rodgers explained why he decided to join the Astros, and he said a major reason was Altuve's impending move into the outfield.
"I had some non-roster offers, and really just trying to find the best fit. Altuve and I share the same agent, and him coming out and saying he would want to play left field, I kinda just felt like it was a good opportunity for me to possibly make the team and help the team out," he said per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
An Opening Day spot could be in his future.
Mauricio Dubon is expected to take over as the starting second baseman with Altuve moving into left field, but manager Joe Espada also came out and said he wants to keep Dubon in the utility role since he can be deployed at multiple positions across the field.
Rodgers will have to show he deserves a spot during the spring.
If he can do that, Houston will have upgraded defensively with a former Gold Glover manning second base while Altuve improves the offensive outlook in the outfield.