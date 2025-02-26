Houston Astros May Have Landed Future Superstar In Offseason Blockbuster Trade
The Houston Astros were in the headlines all offseason long for a multitude of reasons.
With arguably the best player in all of free agency coming from their roster, it made sense for the Astros to be at the center of the conversation. But aside from the Alex Bregman situation, Houston made the biggest trade of the winter when they sent their superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
In return, they would receive their likely current Bregman replacement in Isaac Paredes as well as potentially their long-term answer at the hot corner as well.
When Cam Smith instantly became the top prospect in the Astros organization upon arrival, it was a known fact that he has tremendous potential and could contribute in the big leagues sooner rather than later.
Until spring training arrived however, it was impossible to know just how good Smith is now and has the potential to be down the line. Less than two weeks in, it seems Houston may have landed a potential franchise cornerstone.
On Tuesday, Smith lit the fanbase ablaze when he hit two home runs in his first two at bats of the spring, showing off the booming power which gives him the tremendous upside he has.
The hype train fully left the station when after the game it was revealed by general manager Dana Brown he can see the 22-year-old to make the jump to the MLB level over the course of the next 18 months.
Smith is getting run both at third base and in the corner outfield, virtually guaranteeing the bigger plan is for him to replace one of the two legends the team lost over the course of this offseason in Tucker and Bregman.
Over the course of his first 32 minor league games after the Cubs selected him in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft from Florida State, the slugger slashed an extremely impressive .313/.396/.609 along with seven home runs and 24 RBI across Low-A, High-A, and Double-A.
Smith is not going to open the 2025 season on the Astros roster, but there is absolutely a realistic chance for him to contribute at some point this year if he continues his rapid ascension and does not have further hiccups while climbing the minor league ladder.
If the start of Smith's spring training career is any indication, not only can fans expect him to arrive sooner rather than later, but they can also anticipate him being an absolute star the moment he steps on an MLB field.
And if Smith is as spectacular as it seems he just might be, Houston may very well have gotten the better end of a deal which was a devastating blow at the time.