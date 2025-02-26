Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Boss Reveals Promising MLB Timeline for Superstar Prospect

The Houston Astros may have their next 'face of the franchise' with general manager Dana Brown providing an exciting timeline for his call-up to the Majors.

Dylan Sanders

Feb 20, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros infielder Cam Smith poses for a photo at the Houston Astros media day.
Feb 20, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros infielder Cam Smith poses for a photo at the Houston Astros media day. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros superstar prospect had about as good of a Tuesday in spring training as anyone could have asked for.

Cam Smith's day started with Astros general manager Dana Brown giving him glowing reviews in an interview and ended with the slugger hitting two opposite field home runs against the New York Mets.

Smith, the organization's top prospect, was brought over from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade and is quickly showing why he could be the next cornerstone player for this franchise.

During the second inning of Tuesday's game, Brown joined the booth to talk about the team and Smith was a large talking point for him.

“[He is an] outstanding human being, good game face. I could see him on a magazine. Face of the franchise type guy,” said Brown. “He’s like a sponge. He’s learning a lot. It’s been great to have him and I expect big things out of him.”

Those are big words for a player with just over 30 professional games under his belt, but every thing he has shown on the diamond so far has earned that.

Brown continued his interview with providing an interesting timeline for Smith to reach the MLB roster.

“His bat will take him up as quick as it will allow him. So if he gets off to a hot start, we’ll move him and try to keep him moving, you know,” the bullish GM added. “I could see him, at some point, getting to the big leagues in the next 18 months.”

It is important to remember that Brown said all of this about Smith before he hit two opposite field home runs later in the game.

Starting hot almost feels like an understatement for what Smith has done with Houston. Before even putting a ball into play, he worked two great at-bats against the Washington Nationals that ended with walks.

Of course, he added two home runs against the Mets on Tuesday. Maintaining a 1.000/1.000/4.000 over this first two career spring training games and four plate appearances has to put a smile on Brown's face.

Trading away a superstar player like Tucker is a hard thing to do, but the early returns on the deal look to be great.

Smith started his professional career with a .313/.396/.609 slash line with seven home runs and 24 RBI over 32 games across three levels of the minors for the Cubs. Being able to build upon that so quickly is a great sign of things to come.

The next question to answer is going to be where he will end up playing at the next level. Right now, the Astros will have him split time between the corner outfield and third base since he also has a cannon of an arm.

Houston has needed another corner outfielder for some time now and losing Tucker has made that even bigger of a need. If Smith can play in the hot corner, though, that could be too important to ignore.

Moving Smith to third would also allow Isaac Paredes to shift over to second base and give the Astros an impressive infield for years to come.

No matter what, though, it doesn't look like it will take that full 18 months for Smith to get to the Majors.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News