Houston Astros Superstar Disappointed With Spring Training Debut
After weeks of anticipation and hype, Jose Altuve's first game in left field for the Houston Astros was ultimately a letdown.
Altuve, who has been learning to play left field for the first time in his Major League career this spring, finally made his first appearance at his new position during Friday's spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He led off and played left field in his Grapefruit League debut.
Unfortunately, the former MVP didn't see any action in left before leaving the game in the top of the seventh inning, when he was replaced by Cooper Hummel. As fate would have it, a fly ball was hit to Hummel that same inning.
Altuve didn't do much at the plate, either, going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the Astros' 3-2 win over the Cardinals.
After the game, the 34-year-old expressed frustration and disappointment with his quiet debut.
"I didn't get any balls. Not a single fly ball or ground ball," lamented Altuve. "I felt like I was expecting a fly ball every ball...Hopefully next game's gonna be more action."
While no balls were hit his way, Altuve said it was still good to be out on the field and experience a game from the outfield. He also said that he's feeling more comfortable at his new position after several weeks of practice, but that he's still improving and looking forward to getting tested in a game.
Despite coming up empty at the plate, the three-time batting champ was pleased with his at-bats, especially his last one where he lined out to center field in the bottom of the fifth against Tekoah Roby.
"Something that I've been working on. Staying short, not too long," Altuve said. "I executed and hit it good, so hopefully in the season those are gonna be doubles."
Altuve hit .295/.350/.439 with 20 home runs and 31 doubles en route to his seventh Silver Slugger award last year, so his bat isn't a concern. He may need some time to shake off the rust, but that's what spring training is for.
The nine-time All-Star won't play in Saturday's road game against the New York Yankees, but said he'll return to the lineup (and left field) for Sunday's home game against the Washington Nationals.
Hopefully some balls get hit to him this weekend, as he could use as many reps as possible before Houston's season opener on March 27 against the New York Mets.