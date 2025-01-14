Houston Astros Pitching Legend Reflects on His Time with Franchise
Houston Astros fans are always going to remember Justin Verlander for his role in two World Series championship runs.
But all good things come to an end. Verlander officially signed with the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, taking him off the free-agent market.
He made his first comments about the signing with San Francisco beat reporters on Monday and he talked fondly about his time with the Astros.
“I’ve had a phenomenal ride with Houston, it’s been a helluva chapter in my career,” he said. “It was, you know, the second chapter coming back from New York (in 2023). When I got traded back, I felt like I pitched pretty well, helped them get to the playoffs. But, you know, last year left a sour taste in my mouth — not with the organization but myself.”
No matter what happens in San Francisco, Astros fans are going to remember Verlander fondly.
He arrived at the trade deadline in 2017 as Houston was attempting to reach the playoffs and he not only helped them clinch the AL West, as he went 5-0 down the stretch, but he helped Houston win the franchise’s first World Series title.
He remained with Houston for the next five seasons, as he missed the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery. Sandwiched around that was two Cy Young-winning seasons in 2018 and 2022, with the latter run resulting in him winning the AL pitching triple crown and the Astros winning their second World Series.
He left after the season and joined the New York Mets but at midseason the Mets, looking to shed payroll, traded him back to Houston. He went 7-3 down the stretch and helped the Astros reach the ALCS, where they lost to the Texas Rangers.
Last season he dealt with injuries from the start of spring training and only made 17 starts, finishing with a 5-6 record and a 5.48 ERA.
His record with Houston was 73-28 with a 2.71 ERA in 130 starts.
For his career, he is 262-147 with a 3.30 ERA, with 3,416 strikeouts, putting him among the top pitchers in history in strikeouts.
He’s won three Cy Young award, all in the American League. He also won an AL pitching triple crown in 2011.
He is a nine-time All-Star, the 2011 American League MVP, a two-time All-MLB first team selection, the 2006 AL rookie of the year and the 2022 AL comeback player of the year.
He also led the AL in victories four times, ERA twice, strikeouts five times and has pitched three no-hitters, the last of which was in 2019.
He is one of only six pitchers that have three or more no-hitters for their career.