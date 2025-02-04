Houston Astros Pitching Prospect Could Be Organization's Next Breakout Star
For nearly a decade, the Houston Astros have been among the true contenders in the American League.
They have won the AL West in four consecutive seasons and in seven out of the last eight years; the only time they didn’t was the COVID-19 shortened campaign in 2020 when they finished in second place.
Since that streak began in 2017, they advanced to the ALCS in seven straight Octobers. That streak was stopped by the Detroit Tigers in the ALWC just four months ago and could have signaled the end of the dynasty as we knew it.
Key contributors to those dominant seasons departed this offseason with Justin Verlander signing with the San Francisco Giants in free agency and right fielder Kyle Tucker being traded to the Chicago Cubs.
It was an incredibly difficult decision to move Tucker, but a necessary one given the current outlook of the franchise.
With homegrown star third baseman Alex Bregman a free agent and potentially leaving for nothing in return, the Astros couldn’t afford the same fate next offseason when their All-Star outfielder and ace Framber Valdez are both set to hit the market.
The trade with the Cubs is the only saving grace Houston’s farm system has as they acquired third baseman Cam Smtih, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, in the return package.
He immediately became the organization’s No. 1 prospect and is ranked No. 73 overall in the sport according to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.
The Astros have only one other prospect, outfielder Jacob Melton, who received a ranking by McDaniel this year; No. 95.
The current state of their minor league system is not good, which isn’t too surprising given how they have operated in recent years. As legitimate World Series contenders, the farm system was a means to an end to keep the Major League roster as strong as possible.
It will take some time for the organizational depth to improve, but there are a few intriguing prospects to keep an eye on who could start moving up the ranks in the near future.
One of those players is pitching Anderson Brito, who McDaniel currently ranks as the team’s No. 6 prospect but has the tools to rapidly move through the system.
“Brito started his pro career in the DSL last season and ended it in Low-A, so 2025 could be his breakout into the mainstream prospect conversation. He has some starter traits and two potentially plus pitches in his four-seam fastball and sweeper,” shared the ESPN MLB writer.
In his professional debut, Brito made 15 appearances, starting nine times and coming out of the bullpen six. He was excellent, pitching 53.2 innings with an impressive 82 strikeouts, 1.51 ERA and 0.913 WHIP.
His walk rate was a little bit high, but his ability to limit opponents getting hits more than evened that out. Only time will tell if he is destined to be a starter or reliever, but the future looks bright for the Venezuelan product.