Houston Astros Pitching Prospect Could Make Positive Impact When Called Up
As the Houston Astros continue to start the season slowly, the team will be hoping to have some players burst out of the funks that they have been in.
It hasn’t been an ideal beginning to the season for the Astros. After an offseason in which they made a lot of questionable decisions, the results early on haven’t worked out well for the team.
On offense, Houston has been one of the worst in the league with really only Jose Altuve hitting well.
However, there are some talented players in the lineup, like Yordan Alvarez, Christian Walker, Jeremy Pena, and Yanier Diaz, who should turn things around.
While the lineup has certainly received a lot of attention because of their poor play, the starting rotation hasn’t quite lived up to their expectations yet either.
Through 18 games, the unit ranks 21st in the league in ERA at 4.29, which is underachieving a bit considering the talent that they have. Furthermore, they are also without right-hander Spencer Arrighetti for an extended period of time.
Aside from Hunter Brown emerging as a star, even Framber Valdez hasn’t pitched like he’s capable of.
The depth of the organization is being tested early and with the rotation not living up to expectations, the possibility of someone else getting a chance is always there.
MLB contributors recently wrote about a potential impact callup for the Astros this season being right-handed pitcher, A.J. Blubaugh.
“A sleeper 2022 seventh-rounder from Milwaukee, Blubaugh's fastball velocity has ticked up (sitting at 94 mph, topping out at 98) and his sweeping low-80s slider has improved while he's maintained his quality low-80s changeup early in the Triple-A season.”
The 24-year-old right-hander is off to a hot start in the minors in 2025, totaling a 2-1 record, 2.00, and 28 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.
Blubaugh’s ability to make hitters swing and miss has been amazing so far this campaign, and that could result in him making a major impact when he gets a chance with the Astros.
When looking at the current rotation it has been Ryan Gusto who has received the first chance to fill in for the injured Arrighetti. However, if he slips up or Houston looks to make a switch, Blubaugh seems ready for the opportunity.
The Astros unfortunately know from last year that there is no such thing as too much pitching. Injuries to starters have been a common theme for them, and having arms ready is important.
Luckily, Blubaugh appears like he could make a positive impact when given the chance. If he continues to perform like he has been, Houston would be wise to call him up.