Houston Astros Predicted To Make Two Moves Fans Would Dream About in MLB Free Agency
The Houston Astros will have an opportunity to make a few big moves in the winter.
They've been linked to some big names over the past few months and if things go as planned, the Astros will at least land one of them.
Houston also has a massive free agency decision in-house, as superstar Alex Bregman is set to hit the open market and is clearly one of the top options available.
Bregman will have suitors, but there's reason to believe he could end up back with the Astros. From their perspective, they need to keep the slugger around, as it's tough to replace a hitter who's done what he's done throughout his career.
But re-signing Bregman might not be the only thing Houston has to do. After being eliminated in the Wild Card Round last campaign, there's a lot of work that has to be done.
Luckily for them, there are ways to improve, and if the front office and ownership group are as serious about winning as they need to be, there will be more done than just re-signing the two-time All-Star.
That's where a name like Cody Bellinger could come into play. Bellinger has been linked to the Astros multiple times over the past few months. On paper, the idea makes perfect sense, but his past comments don't exactly help his case.
Bellinger had every right to be upset with the cheating scandal, and it's obvious that he wasn't thinking about potentially playing for Houston anytime in the future.
At the end of the day, these guys are professionals. If the former National League Most Valuable Player wants to get paid, this might be the best outcome for both sides.
That could be why Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted the Astros would re-sign Bregman and sign Bellinger to a long-term deal for $112 million.
"The Astros sign center fielder Cody Bellinger, after he opts out of his contract with the Cubs, to a four-year, $112 million pact. Houston also re-signs third baseman Alex Bregman for seven years and $185.5 million."
That'd be about a $300 million offseason just on two players. While Houston hasn't always shown the willingness to do as such, this is the time to do so.
Everyone knows what Bregman brings, and Bellinger would do a lot of the same. He could also play first base, which would be a big help to this current roster.