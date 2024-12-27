Houston Astros Prospect Put Himself on Map With Dominant First Professional Season
The 2024 MLB season looks like it could have been the end of the Houston Astros dynasty as we knew it.
After advancing to the ALCS seven straight years, they were eliminated by the Detroit Tigers in the ALWC in a sweep. This offseason, the team’s roster has weakened in free agency and via trade.
Starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi departed, signing a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. Justin Verlander and Alex Bregman both remain free agents and neither seems likely to return to the franchise.
On top of that, the Astros made a move that shocked the baseball world, trading star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. Outfield was already a need for the team and now they have to figure out how to fill the void his departure creates.
That will be easier said than done, as Tucker is a legitimate MVP-level player when he is healthy.
While the return package is one that fans may be disappointed with right now, he could pay off in the long run.
Houston received a ready-made replacement for Bregman at third base with Isaac Parades. Hayden Wesneski can step into the starting rotation and the team has high hopes about his upside.
The prize of the trade package is third baseman Cam Smith, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft that immediately becomes the organization’s top prospect. If he develops into the kind of player that his potential hints he can be, and Tucker doesn’t sign a long-term extension with the Cubs, the Astros could end up being major winners.
Smith isn’t the only youngster that the Astros are excited about.
Another name to keep an eye on is Anderson Brito, their No. 9 ranked prospect. An international signing in 2023, he has quickly caught the attention of evaluators after a dominant 2024, being named the Houston prospect who has improved their stock the most over the last year over at MLB.com.
“A $10,000 steal from Venezuela in November 2023, Brito made a spectacular pro debut by recording a 1.51 ERA, .152 opponent average and 82/21 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings between two Rookie leagues and Single-A Fayetteville. He has added about 5 mph on his fastball since turning pro, now operating in the mid-90s and touching 99 mph with impressive carry, and his low-80s slider gives him a second plus offering.”
Only 20 years old and possessing two plus pitchers already, his future is bright. Measured only 5’10” and 155 pounds, he could reach another level once his body fills out a little more.
If he cannot hold up as a starting pitcher, that fastball and slider would play really well out of the bullpen. At the very least, he has the upside to be a late-inning, high-leverage pitcher with his velocity having a chance to crack triple-digits if he continues progressing at the same pace.