Insider Has Ridiculous Idea About Who Could Become Houston Astros Left Fielder
The Houston Astros seem to have their lineup set.
After shipping Kyle Tucker out of town which brought back third baseman Isaac Paredes to replace Alex Bregman, the front office then filled their need at first base by signing Christian Walker.
Since the Astros are looking to reduce Yordan Alvarez's time in left field and don't want to move Mauricio Dubon out of his utility role, the only question facing this roster is who will stand in left on an everyday basis.
A platoon system could be worked out, but whether or not Houston turns to internal options or tries to bring in another free agent, that will have to be decided upon during the spring.
Of course, a major wrench could be thrown into this entire thing.
While it's expected that Alex Bregman will depart, especially now that he has at least two offers on the table, manager Joe Espada was not shy when he said the Astros would welcome him back if he wants to return.
Figuring out where everyone would play since Paredes was brought in to backfill the opening at third base would be a bit challenging, but it certainly would be a problem Houston would love to have.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY thinks he has it figured out if Bregman were to return.
In a ridiculous post on X, he suggested Jose Altuve would be the one to move into left field with Paredes taking over at second base.
He doesn't make it clear if that's something the Astros have told him would happen, or if that's just his own opinion, but considering Altuve is one of the franchise's best players ever, not to mention their best second baseman of all-time, this notion becomes that much more absurd.
Even when forgetting about the legacy Altuve has at his position, putting the 34-year-old in the outfield at this stage of his career when they should be focusing on getting him more rest when possible is laughable.
Not to mention he's never even appeared in left field during his 14 seasons in The Show.
It's completely ridiculous
If Nightengale was told this by someone in the organization then he should get a pass. But if not, then the long-time baseball insider needs to be called out because there is no way Houston is going to put Altuve in left field.