Houston Astros Rumored Target Doesn’t Sound Like He Wants to Be Traded
It was hardly a month ago when it looked possible that the Houston Astros would be sellers at the trade deadline. After dominating baseball for most of the past decade, it looked like their dynasty was perhaps coming to an end.
Instead, the Astros did exactly what they had to do leading into the All-Star break and are now just one game out of first place in the American League West. Starting a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Houston even has a chance to take over the top spot in the division.
A major turn of events indeed, and one that shouldn't really come as much of a surprise. Sure, every dynasty has to end at some point, but Houston was never going down without a fight.
All indications point to them being buyers at the trade deadline, and rumors have suggested that General Manager Dana Brown has been very active. He has a few moves he needs to make due to the injuries they've dealt with on the mound, and the offense could improve, specifically at first base.
One rumored trade target is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who Brown has reportedly shown interest in. Guerrero very well might not get moved, as the Toronto Blue Jays have a potential superstar on their hands, but things happen.
If the Astros were to put together a package that they couldn't refuse, teams would often jump on that. However, that's where the issue for Houston comes into play. Their below-average farm system makes it tough to imagine a scenario where they land a star like Guerrero.
Never say never, and they've shown interest, but it's unlikely.
The idea of landing him makes perfect sense, so it's possible that Brown does whatever he needs to do to get him on the roster.
Guerrero addressed the trade rumors with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, acknowledging that he's trying to control what he can control.
“Like I've mentioned before, I control what I can control,” Guerrero said through an interpreter. “I'm just trying to go out there and give my 100 percent and whatever happens after that, I can't control it.”
However, his next comment made it seem like he doesn't want to get traded.
“I would love to be in Toronto,” Guerrero said. “My family loves Toronto, my kids love Toronto, but at the end of the day, it's a business. We all need to understand that, so whatever happens happens. Definitely, I would like to stay there.”
It's not a surprise to hear that he doesn't want to get moved, but as he realizes, too, business is business.
Slashing .288/.359/.456 with 14 home runs and 20 doubles, Guerrero would be as perfect of an addition as this team could make over the next few weeks.