Houston Astros Rumored Veteran First Base Option Sent to Division Rivals
The Houston Astros are down another option on the market for a first baseman after the Toronto Blue Jays dealt him to an AL West rival.
Justin Turner was removed in the middle of Monday's game, a huge indicator that a deal was about to come in. Minutes later, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Blue Jays would be dealing Turner to the Seattle Mariners.
The Mariners sent over one minor league prospect in the deal, outfielder RJ Schreck. He's currently playing in Double-A and was the No. 29 overall prospect in their farm system.
The deal comes as a blow to the Astros after another top target in Isaac Paredes got dealt to the Chicago Cubs.
Houston continues to see their options dwindle ahead of the 5 p.m. local time trade deadline on Tuesday as they are yet to make a move at the time of writing.
It's been known for weeks that their goal was to improve both the starting rotation and their situation at first base.
Their first basemen have produced a meager slash line of just .204/.272/.322 this season, making it clear to see why the team is focused on upgrading.
And while Turner has primarily been a third baseman throughout his career, he's seen his position shift to first base and designated hitter during the latter stages of his playing days. Seattle is reportedly looking to utilize him in the field more after their acquisition.
Even with Paredes and Turner now both dealt and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemingly not available, there are still some intriguing options believed to be available.
Josh Bell is one that wouldn't require a trade, as he was placed on waivers by the Miami Marlins. He's an expensive player, but has been red hot over his last 10 games. He's likely not the first option, but wouldn't be an awful consolation prize.
The most realistic player among those is likely to be Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle. He's the only one that has been reported to be actively open for trades and would be relatively affordable.
For now, though, it's just a waiting game to see what the front office has in store. Them not adding anyone at the position would be very surprising.