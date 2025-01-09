Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Secure Deal With Former World Series MVP Ahead of Arbitration Deadline

The Houston Astros were able to avoid arbitration with their former World Series MVP winner.

Dylan Sanders

Oct 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park.
Oct 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning of game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros have had eight players to deal with contract negotiations with before arbitration begins, they just settled with a very important player.

Chandler Rome of the The Athletic announced on Thursday afternoon that the Astros reached a $4.1 million deal with shortstop Jeremy Peña to avoid arbitration.

Peña has received the third-highest deal so far with Mauricio Dubón and Isaac Paredes each received a little bit more money. Looking at it that way, Houston is receiving a nice bargain on a former World Series MVP winner.

The 27-year-old hasn't been able to build upon his stellar rookie season, but he is at least becoming an average hitter again. He also took a step back defensively, with a career low fielding run value of -2.

Last year, he posted a .266/.308/.394 slash line with 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases. If he can pull off a 20/20 season, then the Astros would have to be happy about that production bottom half of the lineup guy.

Peña is under team control for three more seasons, 2025 included, which gives him extra time to develop and Houston the chance to reassess before they make a long term decision on him.

As a rookie, he looked like the clear cut heir to Carlos Correa, but that was his best season.

There is also the Astros' 2023 first-round pick Brice Matthews that has been flying up the minor league systems and could make a play for shortstop.

Matthews posted a .265/.384/.481 slash line last year with 15 home runs and 32 stolen bases.

Shortstop will be an interesting spot to watch in the near future, but Peña is for sure sticking around for at least a bit longer.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News