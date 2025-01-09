Houston Astros Secure Deal With Former World Series MVP Ahead of Arbitration Deadline
The Houston Astros have had eight players to deal with contract negotiations with before arbitration begins, they just settled with a very important player.
Chandler Rome of the The Athletic announced on Thursday afternoon that the Astros reached a $4.1 million deal with shortstop Jeremy Peña to avoid arbitration.
Peña has received the third-highest deal so far with Mauricio Dubón and Isaac Paredes each received a little bit more money. Looking at it that way, Houston is receiving a nice bargain on a former World Series MVP winner.
The 27-year-old hasn't been able to build upon his stellar rookie season, but he is at least becoming an average hitter again. He also took a step back defensively, with a career low fielding run value of -2.
Last year, he posted a .266/.308/.394 slash line with 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases. If he can pull off a 20/20 season, then the Astros would have to be happy about that production bottom half of the lineup guy.
Peña is under team control for three more seasons, 2025 included, which gives him extra time to develop and Houston the chance to reassess before they make a long term decision on him.
As a rookie, he looked like the clear cut heir to Carlos Correa, but that was his best season.
There is also the Astros' 2023 first-round pick Brice Matthews that has been flying up the minor league systems and could make a play for shortstop.
Matthews posted a .265/.384/.481 slash line last year with 15 home runs and 32 stolen bases.
Shortstop will be an interesting spot to watch in the near future, but Peña is for sure sticking around for at least a bit longer.