Houston Astros Shake Up Rotation, Send Starter to Bullpen ‘For Now’
After a shaky start to the season, the Houston Astros have begun to figure things out over the last few weeks.
Since an 8-10 start to the campaign, they have won nine out of 15 games, pushing their record to 17-15 entering play on May 4.
A major reason for their success has been the performance of the pitching staff. The Astros are receiving excellent contributions from a number of their hurlers, more than making up for what has been a mostly dormant offense.
One of the players who has been excellent in the early going is Ryan Gusto, who has filled several roles for the team.
He started the season as a reliever, making his first four appearances of the year out of the bullpen. But, when starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti suffered an injury in a freak accident during pre-game batting practice, a change needed to be made.
In need of someone to step into the rotation, manager Joe Espada called upon Gusto to replace Arrighetti.
He more than held his own, giving Houston a chance to win each time that he took the mound. The team went 3-1 during his four starts, throwing 19.1 innings.
With Lance McCullers Jr. set to make his return to the rotation on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, making his first appearance on a Major League mound since the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, another change was being made to Gusto’s role.
As shared by Espada via Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X, he is going to make a return to the bullpen today and remain there “for now.”
But the switch to being a relief pitcher again isn’t likely going to last long.
Espada added that a six-man rotation is likely going to be used starting May 9 when the Astros embark on a stretch of playing a game for 17 days in a row. It is presumed that Gusto will make a return to the rotation for that stretch.
Until then, he will likely assume the role as a bulk inning pitcher who can be available behind McCullers as he adjusts to live of being a Major League pitcher again. All but one of his eight appearances this season have been for multiple innings.
Overall, Gusto has thrown 27 innings with a very good 3.00 ERA and 3.13 FIP. He has struck out 29 batters. He does most of his damage with an excellent fastball, which has created +4 runs of value according to Basseball Savant.
Despite not throwing the ball very hard and blowing opponents away with velocity, Gusto also has very good strikeout and walk rates, effectively using a six-pitch mix.