Houston Astros Sign Former Double-Digit Winning Starting Pitcher
Pitching has been the major point of conversation that has surrounded the Houston Astros to start this year.
With virtually every one of their expected starters picking up an injury and missing time already, the front office had to be going over different options they could draw upon for pitching depth after their minor leaguers looked overwhelmed when facing MLB hitters.
That's why their move to trade Brandon Bielak away to their divisional opponent Oakland Athletics was met with some raised eyebrows.
However, the Astros were able to add someone back to their organization.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, they signed free agent Eric Lauer to a minor league deal and sent him to their Triple-A affiliate. The left-hander will get paid $1.5 million if he makes it the Majors and also has opt-out clauses in his contract on both July and August 1.
The 28-year-old was a first round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2016 and was considered one of their top prospects before making his debut two seasons later. During his rookie year in 2018, he started 23 games and posted a 4.34 ERA.
He was later traded to the Milwaukee Brewers where he spent four seasons.
Lauer performed better during this stint, posting an ERA of 4.22 and ERA+ of 98, but his two best years came in 2021 and 2022 where he posted his career-low ERA of 3.19 in 2021 and his most single-season wins in 2022 with 11.
After struggling last year, he was designated for assignment and elected to hit free agency.
Now, Houston will get an opportunity to see if they can get the best out of the former first round talent if the opportunity presents itself.
Whether that's in their starting rotation or bullpen will be seen.