Houston Astros Star Predicted To Sign With Boston Red Sox, but What’s Taking So Long?
It's time to question what the Boston Red Sox are doing in their pursuit of Alex Bregman. Rumors have suggested that the Red Sox want the former Houston Astros All-Star, but it's now nearly the middle of January, and a deal has yet to happen between the two sides.
On paper, Boston is the ideal landing spot for the right-handed slugger. The only thing that could be playing a factor here is money, but don't let the Red Sox fool anyone; they're one of the marquee teams in Major League Baseball and have plenty to spend on anybody they want.
That, at the very least, still makes them the top suitor for Bregman. The Astros don't have any reason to bring him back unless his price is so low that they could have him for essentially nothing, which likely won't happen.
So, that makes Boston the favorite still, and Will Laws of Sports Illustrated expects that, predicting the Red Sox to sign the two-time World Series champion.
"The Astros appear to have ruled out a reunion with their longtime third baseman by trading for Isaac Paredes and signing Christian Walker, and there are precious few teams with a hole at the hot corner willing to shell out the sort of contract Bregman is looking for. The longtime Astro hasn’t made an All-Star team since 2019, when MLB’s juiced ball enabled him to launch a career-best 41 home runs he hasn’t come close to matching again."
On the contrary to that prediction, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic had plenty to say about Boston's situation. He questioned what the Red Sox front office is doing, arguing that they're a big market team and need to get this deal done.
"If the anti-Bregman contingent views Bregman’s price as too high, that’s one thing. Three of the Sox’s biggest recent deals — Chris Sale for five years, $145 million, Trevor Story for six years, $140 million and Masataka Yoshida for five years, $90 million — turned problematic. But risk is inherent in all long-term agreements. And for the 983rd time, we’re talking about the Boston Red Sox, not some small-market operation."
Rosenthal added that Boston has time to sign him, but the Red Sox have to be careful that another team doesn't come in and poach him, as seen multiple times throughout this free agency alone.
It's tough to get a feel for what Boston is doing, but if Houston's star doesn't end up there, it's uncertain where he'll play in 2025.