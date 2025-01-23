Houston Astros Star Prospect Will Reportedly Be Introduced to New Position
When the Houston Astros landed Cam Smith as part of the Kyle Tucker trade package, he immediately boosted their pipeline and became their No. 1-ranked prospect.
Considering the Astros have routinely had one of the lowest-rated farm systems in baseball the past handful of years, earning that distinction wasn't too notable on the surface. But the fact it came after he only played a partial stretch of a minor league season following him being taken in the first round of the 2024 draft, showed how much potential he has.
Smith immediately turned heads on the farm of the Chicago Cubs, putting together a record-setting power surge that earned him a promotion to Double-A to finish out the year.
Even though Isaac Paredes was the immediate Alex Bregman replacement landed in this deal, the star prospect is seen as the featured part of Houston's return package.
Paredes was an All-Star in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Rays before he fell off in the second half of the year. The hope is he can regain his form with the Astros and man the hot corner for the next three seasons he's under club control.
At that point, Smith should be more than ready to take over at third base.
However, Chandler Rome of The Athletic had an interesting note about what Houston plans to do with Smith during Spring Training as a non-roster invite.
"More work is needed on his defense at third base and more exposure is needed in the corner outfield spots — an introduction to a new position that will begin in spring training," he reports.
That's certainly interesting.
While it's standard for players to get reps at multiple positions when they are young, it seemed pretty cut-and-dry that Smith was acquired to become the third baseman of this franchise's future. If his defense needs work before that happens, having him play another position seems to be counterintuitive.
Does that mean the Astros could be eyeing a full position change?
Not necessarily.
But it does point to how they might not be fully set on him staying at third base by the time he reaches the Majors.
Again, getting him introduced to new positions is pretty standard for young players, so looking this deeply into it might be much ado about nothing. But it is certainly something that will be interesting to monitor during his first big league camp this spring.