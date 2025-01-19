Three Elite Houston Astros Prospects Earn Invites to Spring Training Camp
Right now, it feels like the Houston Astros are done making moves this winter.
They could add another outfielder to the mix to supplement that group, especially one who hits from the left side of the plate, but after trading Kyle Tucker which brought Alex Bregman's replacement at third base into town before handing slugging first baseman Christian Walker a lucrative deal, the front office seems to be content with the moves they made.
On paper, the Astros look worse heading into the upcoming season than they did last year because they're without Tucker and Bregman, but letting high-profile players walk and backfilling openings with ascending players is something that has allowed their dynasty to flourish for almost a decade.
That could certainly be the case once again.
It should also be pointed out that when Dana Brown was hired to become the team's general manager, he was also tasked with rebuilding Houston's floundering farm system that had been decimated over the course of their championship runs.
He accomplished that by bringing in Cam Smith as part of the Tucker trade.
The 21-year-old immediately became the top prospect in their pipeline, and after he put on a hitting clinic in his limited minor league action following being selected in the first round of the 2024 draft, his ascent looks to be rapid.
That was confirmed with him getting an invite to the Astros' Major League Spring Training camp.
But, Smith wasn't the only star prospect who earned a non-roster invitation.
Jacob Melton and Brice Matthews were the other two notables.
Melton, their star outfield prospect who was previously ranked No. 1 in the pipeline, has a real chance of being considered for a spot on the big league roster if he can perform well during the spring.
He's coming off a 2024 campaign where he reached the Triple-A level, getting into 47 games and slashing .260/.314/.405 with five homers, 20 RBI and 11 steals.
If Houston doesn't want to sign another free agent this winter, they could turn to him as their left-handed-hitting outfielder.
Matthews is a longshot to make the roster this time around, but after being a first-round pick in 2023, he was able to reach Triple-A last year in his first full season of professional baseball.
With an ability to play at second, third base and shortstop, he's an intriguing prospect to keep an eye on, especially if the Astros view him as Jose Altuve's long-term replacement.
Smith won't make the roster, but this is a great way for him to gain experience.
The future looks bright for him, and even though Houston acquired Isaac Paredes to take over third base right now coming off his All-Star selection in 2024, there's a chance the organization actually views Smith as the player who will man the hot corner for them when he's ready to make the leap.