Houston Astros Owner Weighs In on Superstar's Controversial Position Change
When a superstar like Jose Altuve changes positions so late in his career, it's going to raise some eyebrows.
After 14 seasons as the Houston Astros' second baseman, Altuve has been learning left field during spring training. The 34-year-old has never played the outfield in a Major League game before, making the transition even more jarring.
Many baseball observers have weighed in on the move, including Altuve and his manager, Joe Espada.
Most have praised the future Hall of Famer for his selflessness and team-first mentality.
Astros owner Jim Crane echoed a similar sentiment during his recent comments to the media.
"He's a team guy, he's our anchor guy," Crane said. "He's a team player. As soon as he heard the word -- nobody had to tell him -- he was out there taking fly balls. He's a great athlete, he'll cover the ground and he looks good out there. He's been catching a lot of fly balls."
Altuve is Houston's longest-tenured player, having debuted with the club in 2011.
A two-time World Series champion, he's also one of the few remaining stars from the team's recent dynasty following the recent departures of Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander this winter.
The former MVP is under contract through 2029, so he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
He's still expected to play second base, just not as frequently.
"Great athletes can make the adjustment. I don't think he'll have a problem there," Crane added.
While the Astros are entering the season with more uncertainty than usual after their tumultuous winter, Crane still feels good about his team's chances in 2025, citing Houston's improved pitching depth.
"We're still working on a few things with the team, but it's gelling nicely," Crane said. "Our objective is to win the division, and we think we can do that ... We should be deep in pitching by the middle of the year with three or four guys coming back, so I like the way the team's set up."
The Astros are shooting for a fifth straight AL West title this year, but they're expected to face stiff competition from the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.
With so many new faces and moving parts this season, getting off to a strong start will be important for Houston.
The Astros started poorly last year before turning it on in the second half, but they must avoid digging themselves into a similar hole this time around.