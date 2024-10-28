Houston Astros Would Benefit From Signing Versatile All-Star in MLB Free Agency
The Houston Astros offseason plan will drastically change if Alex Bregman departs in free agency. That's a realistic situation they need to consider, so expect them to have a backup plan.
The issue with losing Bregman isn't just that the Astros don't have a clear replacement for him.
It would also add another area to improve on their long list.
Even if Bregman were to return, there are other areas that have to improve.
With players on the market who could help them, they could look to bring in a guy who plays multiple positions. Jurickson Profar would be the ideal player to target, as he even has a history of playing first base.
He's more of a second baseman and left fielder, but considering Houston's struggles at first base, he could help them in more ways than not.
For his potential price, Profar would be the perfect target,
Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted he'd land a three-year, $44 million deal.
"Jurickson Profar was one of the best value signings of the 2023-24 offseason. He inked a one-year contract with the Padres for a base salary of $1 million, then had a career year, finishing second in the NL with a .380 on-base percentage. He hit .280 with 24 home runs, 29 doubles and 10 stolen bases. He also made his first All-Star team. A multiyear deal awaits."
While Profar wouldn't be Bregman's replacement, as he hasn't played third base since 2018, there's also a scenario where he could move to the hot corner.
The 31-year-old had the best season in his long career, posting a high in OPS+ at 134. He slashed .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 85 RBI, and only struck out 101 times.
There are always worries about signing a player coming off a career showing. Still, even if the switch-hitter didn't provide the same offensive output in 2025 that he did this campaign, he'd be an above-average player if he could be a league-average bat.
It'll be interesting to see what the Astros do and how much they plan to spend. If their budget isn't massive and they want to add on the margins, there wouldn't be many better options out there.
If they signed Bregman to a long-term deal for around $150 million, it's uncertain how much the front office would spend after that.
Free agency is almost here, so only time will tell.