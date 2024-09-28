Houston Astros Young Slugger Named One of MLB's Biggest Breakout Stars
The Houston Astros spent years needing a legitimate bat at the catcher position and it looks as though they have finally found it.
As Jim Bowden of The Athletic put together a list of the biggest breakout stars of the MLB season, Astros catcher Yainer Diaz found himself at No. 15 overall.
"After years of playing deep into the playoffs with catcher Martín Maldonado helping lead the way, Houston moved on from the veteran and gave the gig to Yainer Diaz, who has provided much more offense at the position," said Bowden. "Defensively, he’s done a solid job of blocking balls and shutting down the running game."
It was just two seasons ago when the Astros made a World Series run in a season in which Maldonado and crew gave a .187/.246/.320 slashing line out of the catcher position in the batting order in the regular season. That line was not much different in the playoffs, either.
In the postseason a year ago, the veteran gave them just a .143/.273/.143 slashing line. Having another reliable bat in the lineup could have made a huge difference in how the ALCS turned out.
People around the baseball world were begging for Dusty Baker to turn the reins over to Diaz, but he chose not to. The second-year player will have his postseason chance this time around.
Diaz actually signed to the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent back in 2016. With the emergence of Bo Naylor as the supposed future of the franchise at catcher, Diaz was considered expendable even though he had started to show some signs of real potential at the plate.
At the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the Guardians moved the Domincan Republic native and Phil Maton to Houston in exchange for Myles Straw.
Straw is back in the minors and Naylor has not yet worked it out on offense. Though both players are still in Cleveland, they probably wouldn't do that deal again today.
Diaz posted a .282/.308/.538 slashing line last year in a role that saw him play a lot as a designated and/or pinch hitter. He continued his power trend with a 23 home run season, even in his lessened role.
He was given the keys to the catching job this past season and even though he has taken a step back in a power sense, he still looks like a potential star.
The 26-year-old has a .299/.324/.442 slashing line with 16 home runs and 84 RBI this year. He's also red hot as he prepares for his first real postseason run.