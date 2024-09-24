Houston Astros Catcher a Potenital Breakout Star in 2024 Postseason
The Houston Astros are trying to wrap up the American League West this week, as they have their eyes on the postseason.
While it hasn’t quite been the normal regular season for the Astros in 2024, they now look like a true contender in the American League once again. The slow start to the season had some concerned that Houston might finally be in a decline, but that is far from the case.
Last year, the Astros nearly made the World Series once again, but fell short in a long series against the Texas Rangers. This campaign, Houston is looking to make the American League Championship Series for the eighth straight time, and this time reach the World Series.
The Astros have a very experienced team that knows all about playoff baseball, but they do have some younger players that they will be relying on in October.
One player to keep an eye on this postseason for Houston is catcher Yainer Diaz. Recently, Sarah Langs of MLB.com spoke about Diaz being a breakout star this coming October.
It has been a really strong second season in the Majors for the 26-year-old catcher, and he will be hoping to carry that over into the postseason. Last year, Diaz totaled a .282 batting average, 23 home runs and 60 RBIs in 104 games.
It looked like the young catcher was going to be an impact player for the Astros in the postseason last year, but that unfortunately was not the case. In the 2023 playoffs, Diaz underperformed, as he totaled a .071 batting average in seven games.
This campaign, Diaz has had a great campaign behind the plate, as he has totaled a .302 batting average, 16 home runs, and 84 RBIs. While the slugger has been playing mostly catcher this season, he has also played a good chunk of games at first base and as the designated hitter to keep his bat in the lineup.
Coming into October, Diaz is going to be an important player for the Astros. Compared to years past, this lineup might not be as deep as previous playoff runs.
While Houston will have their stars in Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker leading the way for the offense, their catcher has played an important part in the offense over the course of the year.
After a great regular season, Diaz is certainly a player who could break out this postseason.