How Emerging Astros Starting Pitcher Could Be Future of Rotation
The Houston Astros are off to a bit of a slow start this year with some major offensive struggles.
This winter, the Astros overhauled their team, resulting in plenty of concerns about how the team would be able to perform in 2025.
So far, it hasn’t been a great start after the wild winter. Seeing Houston struggle is a bit strange considering the success that the team has had over the last decade. However, this winter the franchise was clearly doing some retooling, and it has had an impact on performance so far.
Fortunately, even though it hasn’t been a great start, there are some positive takeaways. While the lineup might be struggling, players like Yordan Alvarez are going to turn it around sooner rather than later.
With the hope that the lineup can turn things around, the team has to be pleased with their starting rotation.
This unit was expected to be one of the best in the American League, and so far they are performing very well.
Due to a nice mix of emerging young pitchers with good veterans, there is a lot to like about the rotation overall. However, one of the young arms appears ready to become a star and help lead the team for years to come.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one of the best-kept secrets in baseball being Astros starter, Spencer Arrighetti.
“At this point, he's the future of this pitching staff alongside Hunter Brown," he wrote.
The 25-year-old didn’t hit the ground running in his rookie season, but ultimately proved that he belonged. Overall, he totaled a 7-13 record and 4.53 ERA.
While those numbers aren’t exciting at all, when looking a bit deeper, it’s easy to see why the team likes him.
In the second half of the year, the right-hander totaled a 3.18 ERA and struck out 78 batters in 65 innings pitched.
With Arrighetti being so young, he is certainly appearing to be a future front-end starter for the franchise for years to come.
Due to southpaw Framber Valdez being in the final year of his contract, his status with the team is going to be something worth monitoring.
If Houston struggles, they could certainly entertain offers for him, especially considering what his value is going to be on the open market next winter.
The Astros were hesitant to spend big last offseason, and they might not be pressing to bring back Valdez on an expensive contract if Arrighetti and Hunter Brown continue to shine.
Overall, the future is bright for the right-hander in Houston.