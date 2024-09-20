How to Watch Houston Astros and Angels Friday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros remain as the final American League divisional leader yet to clinch a postseason berth.
After winning game one of their four-game weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Astros have moved one step closer to October baseball, with just nine games left to play.
On Friday, Houston will put its trust in future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander (4-6, 5.20 ERA).
In his last start, Verlander allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings against the Angels, and picked up his fourth win of the season.
It was his second start against Los Angeles this season, and he has combined to allow six earned runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out five in 10 innings against the divisional rival.
The future Hall of Famer has struggled with injuries and consistency this season, and Friday's start could help the Astros determine his role for the club in the postseason.
Here is how Houston will line up on Friday:
1.) 2B Jose Altuve
2.) DH Yordan Alvarez
3.) RF Kyle Tucker
4.) 3B Alex Bregman
5.) 1B Yainer Diaz
6.) SS Jeremy Pena
7.) C Victor Caratini
8.) CF Jake Meyers
9.) LF Mauricio Dubon
SP Justin Verlander
The Angels will counter with veteran lefty Tyler "Mr. Duck" Anderson (10-13, 3.60 ERA).
In his last start, Anderson allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four in five innings against the Astros, and picked up his 13th loss of the 2024 campaign.
Friday will mark Mr. Duck's fourth start against Houston this season.
In his first three, he combined to allow nine earned runs on 20 hits and six walks while striking out 11 in 19 innings and going 1-2 in those starts.
The veteran lefty started the season strong, pitching to a 2.97 ERA across 118 innings in 19 games in the first half.
Anderson has fallen off in the second half, however, pitching to a 4.97 ERA across 54 1/3 innings in 10 starts.
Here is how Los Angeles will line up on Friday:
1.) LF Taylor Ward
2.) SS Zach Neto
3.) 1B Nolan Schanuel
4.) DH Niko Kavadas
5.) C Matt Thaiss
6.) 3B Eric Wagaman
7.) CF Jordyn Adams
8.) RF Gustavo Campero
9.) 2B Jack Lopez
SP Tyler Anderson
The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and Bally Sports West.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 orTUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!