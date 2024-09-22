How to Watch Houston Astros and Angels Sunday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros have stepped up at the right time, entering Sunday having won three of their four games against the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.
With seven games left on the season, the Astros have all but clinched the American League West with a five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners.
Today, Houston will look to complete the four-game weekend sweep of the Angels.
On the mound for the Astros will be rookie righty Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA).
In his last start, Arrighetti allowed two earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings and picked up his 13th loss of the 2024 campaign.
While the rookie's numbers for the year may not look impressive, he has performed much better over his last 15 starts.
In that time, he has pitched to a 3.58 ERA across 83 innings with a 1.25 WHIP and 98 strikeouts.
The young righty has performed better at home this season than he has on the road.
In 12 starts at Minute Maid Park, Arrigheti has pitched to a 4.16 ERA across 62 2/3 innings with a 1.28 WHIP and 77 strikeouts.
Sunday will mark the rookie's first career start against Los Angeles.
Here is how Houston will line up on Sunday:
1.) 2B Jose Altuve
2.) LF Yordan Alvarez
3.) DH Kyle Tucker
4.) 3B Alex Bregman
5.) 1B Yainer Diaz
6.) C Victor Caratini
7.) SS Jeremy Pena
8.) RF Jason Heyward
9.) CF Jake Meyers
SP Spencer Arrighetti
The Angels will counter with righty Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.16 ERA).
In his last start, Canning allowed no earned runs on three hits and and two walks while striking out six in six innings and picked up his sixth win of the year.
Sunday will mark the righty's third start against the Astros in the 2024 campaign.
In his first two, Canning allowed a combined five earned runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out four and going 0-1 in decisions.
Here is how Los Angeles will line up on Sunday:
1.) LF Taylor Ward
2.) SS Zach Neto
3.) 1B Brandon Drury
4.) 3B Eric Wagaman
5.) CF Mickey Moniak
6.) DH Logan O'Hoppe
7.) C Matt Thaiss
8.) RF Gustavo Campero
9.) 2B Jack Lopez
SP Griffin Canning
The first pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 2:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and Bally Sports West.
Houston fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!