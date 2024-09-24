How to Watch Houston Astros and Mariners Tuesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros enter play Tuesday with yet another opportunity to clinch the American League West title for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
Needing a win over the division rival Seattle Mariners to do so, the team that is still in contention for the same title, the Astros need to bounce back after last night's loss.
Looking for that bounce back, Houston will turn to veteran lefty Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA).
In his last start, Valdez allowed one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings and picked up his seventh loss of the season.
Despite the loss in his last start, the veteran has been fantastic over his last seven starts.
He has pitched to a 1.18 ERA across 45 2/3 innings in that time with a 0.79 WHIP and 52 strikeouts.
Valdez has been even better in September, pitching to a 0.89 ERA across 20 1/3 innings in three starts with a 0.89 WHIP and 19 strikeouts.
Tuesday will mark the lefty's fourth start against the Mariners this season.
In his first three, he combined to allow 10 earned runs on 18 hits and eight walks while striking out 13 in 17 innings.
Here is how the Astros will line up on Tuesday:
1.) 2B Jose Altuve
2.) RF Kyle Tucker
3.) 3B Alex Bregman
4.) C Yainer Diaz
5.) DH Jon Singleton
6.) 1B Victor Caratini
7.) SS Jeremy Pena
8.) LF Jason Heyward
9.) CF Mauricio Dubon
SP Framber Valdez
Seattle will counter with workhorse Logan Gilbert (8-11, 3.24 ERA).
In his last start, Gilbert allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine in 5 1/3 innings and picked up his eighth win of the season.
The workhorse has struggled of late, pitching to a 4.46 ERA across 42 1/3 innings over his last seven starts with a 1.02 WHIP and 58 strikeouts.
Tuesday will mark Gilbert's third start against Houston this year.
In his first two, he combined to allow four earned runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out 11 in 14 innings.
Here is how the Mariners will line up on Tuesday:
1.) RF Victor Robles
2.) CF Julio Rodriguez
3.) C Cal Raleigh
4.) LF Randy Arozarena
5.) 1B Justin Turner
6.) 2B Jorge Polanco
7.) DH Mitch Garver
8.) SS J.P. Crawford
9.) 3B Dylan Moore
SP Logan Gilbert
The first pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Space City Home Network and ROOTNW.
Astros fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2 or TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!