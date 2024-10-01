How to Watch Houston Astros and Tigers Tuesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Houston Astros are set to enter battle with the Detroit Tigers Tuesday in Game One of their American League Wild Card Series.
With the Astros finishing the regular season with an 88-73 record and winners of their seventh American League West Division Title in eight years, it will be a tough matchup with the Tigers, one of the hottest teams in baseball, who finished the season with an 86-76 record and on a 17-8 run in September.
On the mound for Houston will be veteran lefty Framber Valdez (15-7, 2.91 ERA).
In his last start of the regular season, Valdez allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.
Valdez was spectacular down the stretch, pitching to a 1.65 ERA across nine starts in August and September with a 0.85 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 60 innings.
The veteran lefty faced Detroit once this year, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four in seven innings and picking up his second win of the 2024 campaign.
The Astros are looking for another strong outing from their veteran Tuesday to give them a strong 1-0 lead in this three-game series.
Here is how Houston will line up for Game One:
1.) 2B Jose Altuve
2.) DH Yordan Alvarez
3.) RF Kyle Tucker
4.) 3B Alex Bregman
5.) C Yainer Diaz
6.) SS Jeremy Pena
7.) 1B Victor Caratini
8.) LF Mauricio Dubon
9.) CF Jake Meyers
SP Framber Valdez
The Tigers will counter with American League Triple Crown winner Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA).
In his last start of the regular season, Skubal allowed no earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out seven in seven innings and picked up his 18th win of the year.
The Astros faced the young lefty twice in 2024 with mixed success.
The lineup combined to hit .260/.309/.440 against Skubal with six extra-base hits across 55 plate appearances, but only managed to go 1-1 in those games.
One of those two outings against Skubal took place at Minute Maid Park and saw Houston hit a combined .250/.296/.542 with four extra-base hits across 27 plate appearances in a 4-0 Astros win.
Here is how Detroit will line up for Game One:
1.) 3B Matt Vierling
2.) DH Justyn-Henry Malloy
3.) LF Riley Greene
4.) 2B Andy Ibanez
5.) RF Wenceel Perez
6.) 1B Spencer Torkelson
7.) CF Parker Meadows
8.) C Jake Rogers
9.) SS Trey Sweeney
SP Tarik Skubal
The first pitch for Game One is scheduled for 2:32 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast natioanlly on ABC.
Houston fans can listen to the game on KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, or ESPN Radio.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!