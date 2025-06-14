Insider Says Astros' Trade Deadline Priority Still Remains Unknown
The Houston Astros head into the weekend fresh off another series win. They seem to be finding their footing ahead of the incoming dog days of summer.
After a rough start to the year, the idea of the Astros selling at the trade deadline was starting to make a lot of sense. Instead, Houston has battled back and looks like they could be one of the best teams in the American League despite a seemingly endless line of injuries.
When it comes to the deadline at the end of July, this is a team that has become a prime contender to be buyers after they have set themselves up for yet another pennant push.
What exactly is their biggest need is up for debate, but according to one insider, the team has not made that decision yet, either.
During a recent article, Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) made it very clear what the mood in the front office is on potential deadline strategy.
"According to multiple team sources, it is too early to know," Rome wrote. "Only four American League teams entered Monday with a lower ERA than an Astros club that’s already lost two veteran starters to season-ending Tommy John surgery."
The number of injuries to starters -- including the season-ending surgeries to Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco referenced by Rome -- imply the biggest need is pitching. However, the numbers point to their lineup being what has to be addressed.
As Houston tries to figure out what they are going to prioritize, getting Yordan Alvarez eventually back should provide a boost to an offense that ranks outside the top-20 in runs scored.
Outfield help is a possibility in order to get some better defense and add another element to the lineup, but if the Astros feel they can only make one real splash, they will have to continue to evaluate.
With still six weeks to go, there's plenty of time to figure it out, but that is the main question over the next month or so.
