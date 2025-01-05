Insider Throws Cold Water on Possibility Houston Astros Land Slugging Outfielder
A lot of things have been said about the Houston Astros this offseason.
Their decision to trade Kyle Tucker and move on from Alex Bregman has certainly drawn the ire of fans and analysts alike, with there being questions if this dynastic team will be able to contend in 2025.
The Astros front office is confident the moves they made - signing Christian Walker and getting back Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski - will still allow them to compete this year, while also adding a star prospect and opening up some more financial flexibility.
Houston is projected to be over the luxury tax threshold once again, the first time owner Jim Crane would carry a payroll that high in back-to-back seasons.
But, he's also stated the championship window will be open for as long as he's in charge, which suggested to some that another move could be made before Opening Day if he feels like they aren't quite suited to win a World Series as currently constructed.
If that's the case, outfield would be the clear area that needs upgrading.
Without Tucker covering right field and in the lineup, Chas McCormick will be tasked with replacing his production. And considering he's coming off the worst performance of his career, there's no guarantee that will take place.
In center, Jake Meyers hasn't taken the next step at the plate, and the Astros are already mulling a platoon option in left field.
That's why fans are hoping Houston makes one more aggressive move this winter and hands Anthony Santander a contract.
On paper, he'd be a great fit.
The switch-hitting slugger produced the best full season he's ever had with career highs in home runs (44), RBI (102), and OPS+ (134).
While his defense leaves something to be desired, his minus-13 Outs Above Average is an upgrade compared to Yordan Alvarez when he's in left field since he boasts a minus-20 OAA.
But, fans shouldn't get their hopes up that Santander will be signed by the Astros.
"While Santander is also a fit with the Houston Astros, who could use a high-impact outfielder after trading away Kyle Tucker, a league source tells KPRC 2 that it is unlikely Santander will land in Houston. The switch-hitting outfielder is seeking the type of long-term deal that would put the Astros well into the competitive balance tax for the second consecutive season, something that is very unlikely to be palatable to the Astros," reports Ari Alexander of KPRC 2.
That shouldn't be surprising.
Houston was always going to be a longshot here based on the type of contract Santander is looking to receive this winter, and while he certainly would be a huge boost to this lineup, their self-imposed financial constraints made this possibility very unlikely.