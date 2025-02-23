Intriguing Houston Astros Pitching Prospect Shines in Spring Training Debut
For Houston Astros pitcher Ryan Gusto, last season was a dream and a disappontment all rolled into one.
On Sept. 29, the Astros called him up from Triple-A Sugar Land. It was a reward for his best season as a pro player.
But he didn’t play. In fact, the Astros didn’t play. The game against the Cleveland Guardians was the season finale. It was rained out. Because the Guardians and the Astros were already in the playoffs, and the result had no bearing on seeding, the game was canceled and they each moved on to the postseason.
That left Gusto in a strange position, a so-called phantom ballplayer, a name given to a player who spent time on an MLB active roster without appearing in an MLB game in his career.
Gusto hopes to change that this season. He got off to a great start on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Fla., as he started for the Astros in their spring training opener against the Washington Nationals.
He threw two innings and didn’t allow a run or a hit. He struck out three and walked one. He didn’t factor in the decision, but starters usually don’t in spring training games.
But for Astros manager Joe Espada, who is entering his second year at the helm, seeing Gusto in game action has been months in the making.
“It started with Gusto,” Espada said to reporters on site, including MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. “I thought he threw the ball really, really well. He's been waiting for the opportunity since last game of the regular season. It's fun to watch him go out there punch some people out. His stuff looked really, really good.”
There probably isn’t a spot in the starting rotation for Gusto coming out of spring training, but the 25-year-old was impressive last season. He went 8-6 with a 3.70 ERA in 29 games (26 starts), all at Sugar Land. He was also the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the month for July. He struck out 141 batters across 148.1 innings.
That built on a 2023 in which he went 7-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 26 games (14 starts) across two Astros affiliates. He struck out 115 and walked 46 in 110 innings. For his minor league career, he is 21-16 with a 4.31 ERA, with 371 strikeouts and 142 walks in 363 innings.
Houston drafted him in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College.