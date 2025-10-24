Jake Meyers Remains Steady Force in Center Field for Houston Astros
The Houston Astros have, for the first time in a long time, experienced quite a bit of roster turnover in the past year or two. From trading Kyle Tucker to losing Alex Bregman and likely Framber Valdez this offseason, much of that World Series winning team from 2022 is gone.
However as those stars left and new players started to make themselves known, a new core has begun to emerge, with the likes of Jeremy Peña, Hunter Brown and Yordan Alvarez all becoming stars for the Astros. However, one player who's been around with the other three, but hasn't pushed into stardom, is Jake Meyers.
Meyers may not have the bat to make him a true superstar, but he's done exactly what Houston has needed from him. Over the past few seasons, he has held his own at the plate while providing excellent defense at the post important outfield position.
Houston Astros 2026 Center Field in Review
Starter: Jake Meyers (.292/.354/.373, 104 G, 15 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 16 SB, 31 BB, 67 RBI, .727 OPS, 103 OPS+, 2.5 bWAR), Other Significant Contributors: Chas McCormick (.210/.279/.290, 64 G, 5 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 SB, 9 BB, 31 K, .569 OPS, 59 OPS+, -1.0 bWAR), Taylor Trammell (.197/.296/.333, 52 G, 7 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 3 SB, 17 BB, 41 K, .630 OPS, 75 OPS+, -0.1 bWAR), Jacob Melton (.157/.234/.186, 1 3B, 7 RBI, 7 SB, 6 BB, 29 K, .419 OPS, 19 OPS+, -0.3 bWAR).
Defense (Baseball Savant): Meyers (9 Outs Above Average, -1 Arm Value, 844 Innings, .996 Fielding Percentage, 1 Error, 1 Assist), McCormick (2 OAA, 1 AV, 179 Inn, 1.000 Fld%, 0 E, 1 A), Trammell (1 OAA, 1 AV, 157.1 Inn, 1.000 Fld%, 0 E, 1 A), Melton (1 OAA, 0 AV, 135.2 Inn, 1.000 Fld%, 0 E, 1 A).
Season Notes
Meyers had a career year in 2025. Although he only played 104 games, his lowest total since 2022, He had a career high .292 average, .727 OPS and 103 OPS+ with a minimum of 300 plate appearances in a season. It was his first above average season by OPS+ and he set a career high in stolen bases as well, with 16.
McCormick dealt with an injury for most of the season, but was a disaster at the plate and even got optioned for much of September. Two years removed from a 130 OPS+, McCormick's power was non-existent in 2025, not hitting for many extra bases in his limited time playing. His .569 OPS was a career low.
Trammell split time between center and left field in his 52 games, but like McCormick, struggled offensively. He hasn't really been able to get it going in his career, but he did hit a career high .197 and stole a career high three bases.
Melton, one of Houston's top prospects, got limited playing time as a rookie. Most of his playing time came in cetner, but he struggled at the plate. He had only one extra base hit in 32 games, but was able to use his speed to swipe seven bags in his limited times on base.
A Look at Center Field in 2026
Given what has happened over the last couple of seasons, coupled with Meyers' performance in 2025, it seems like the 29-year-old has center all but locked up.
Even just two years ago, it seemed like McCormick could run away with the job. He had a 130 OPS+, hit 22 homers and posted 3.4 bWAR. Meyers has yet to reach those statistical heights. However, due to multiple injuries, McCormick has only played 158 games combines over the past two seasons and Meyers has stepped up.
Meyers was third among Astros position players with 2.5 bWAR and a big reason for that is the same reason as to why Houston can't take him out of the lineup. He has proven himself to be an elite defender and is consistently in the 93rd percentile or higher in outs above average, according to Baseball Savant.
His nine OAA in 2025 put him in the 96th percentile and in the top 30 overall in baseball. Meyers' career high in OPS and OPS+ gives Houston even more reason to put him in the lineup, and it shows that he continues to improve.
If McCormick stays healthy next season, could he earn back playing time? Sure, but less will be in center than in years past. Jacob Melton could also earn more playing time if he develops at the big league level next season, but those are both ifs.
For now, Meyers is the center fielder in Houston.