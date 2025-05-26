MLB Quarter-Century Team Reminder of Former Astros Ace’s Greatness
Justin Verlander arrived in 2017 to help the Houston Astros try and win their first World Series. By the time he left after the 2024 season, he was a legend.
He’s one of the best pitchers of all time. He’s trying to chase down 300 wins, a milestone that will prove more and more elusive for modern-day pitchers. He may not get there.
But, when it comes to a starting rotation for the 21st century, Verlander must be included.
The Athletic’s Jayson Stark recently named his all-quarter century team. He selected the best players from 2000 on, and Verlander was part of the starting rotation.
Justin Verlander with The Houston Astros
He was already one of the game’s top pitchers in 2017 when he started the season with the Detroit Tigers. But the one thing he wanted — a World Series ring — proved elusive.
At the 2017 trade deadline, the Astros acquired him from the Tigers. He slid right in and pushed them over the top. He went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in his five starts. He went 4-1 in the postseason and won AL Championship Series honors. Even though he didn’t win either of his two World Series starts, the Astros claimed their first world title.
Verlander was 36 years old when he started his first full season with the Astros in 2018. He had back-to-back All-Star seasons and helped them get back to the World Series in 2019, where they lost to the Washington Nationals.
Then, in 2020, he made one start before he suffered the first major injury of his career — a torn UCL that led to Tommy John surgery. He missed the entire 2021 season.
He returned in 2022 and in his age 39 season he was brilliant. He went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and won his third Cy Young award. He also struck out 2018 and won the AL pitching triple crown. He also pushed Houston to its second World Series win.
Verlander left after the season to join the New York Mets but returned at the trade deadline in 2023 and helped the Astros to the ALCS. His last season in Houston, 2024, was forgettable due to injuries.
But, in seven seasons with Houston he finished 73-28 with a 2.71 ERA in 130 starts.
These days, Verlander is on the injured list with the San Francisco Giants. But he’s working more as a third or fourth starter than the ace he was in Houston.
Still, his credentials are undeniable. Whether he retires after this season or later, he has been an American League MVP, a three-time AL Cy Young winner, the AL rookie of the year and a pitching triple crown winner. Verlander has been to the All-Star Game nine times, win the ERA title twice and was once named Major League player of the year. He’s also thrown three no-hitters.
Gone, but not forgotten in Astros history.