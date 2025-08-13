MLB Releases Postseason Schedule, Giving Astros Glimpse of Playoff Path
The Houston Astros are in contention to win the American League West Division or claim a wild card berth, either of which would extend their postseason streak to nine seasons, one that dates to the 2017 season.
On Tuesday, the Astros got their first glimpse of what their path to a potential third World Series title looked like when Major League Baseball released the initial postseason schedule.
Houston’s postseason start would depend on whether they win the division or claim a wild card berth. If the Astros are a wild card team or win the division but are the third seeded division winner, they would start the wild card playoffs on Sept. 30. That would be two days after the season ends.
If Houston were the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, it would host all wild card games, including the third game, if necessary. If the Astros were seeded either No. 5 or No. 6, they would be on the road for all wild card games.
The division playoffs start on Saturday, Oct. 4. If Houston wins the division and is one of the top two seeds, the Astros get a near-week long break before starting the playoffs at home. If the Astros are a wild card team and win their series, then they would get a one- or two-day break, depending upon how long the wild card series goes.
The American League Championship Series will start on Sunday, Oct. 12. Whether Houston is at home or on the road to start the series will depend on seeding. Should the Astros advance to the World Series, the Fall Classic would start on Friday, Oct. 24, with Game 1 at the home stadium of the team with the better record in the regular season.
About Houston Astros in Playoffs
The Astros have been one of baseball’s most successful teams since they emerged from a deep funk to claim a playoff berth in 2015 as an AL wild card team. After a one-year break, Houston returned to the postseason in 2017 and hasn’t missed the playoffs since.
In the last eight seasons, Houston has won two World Series (2017, 2022) and reached the World Series two other times (2019, 2021). The Astros also went to the AL Championship Series in 2018 and 2023 before falling short. Houston’s seven-year streak of reaching the ALCS ended last season when it lost to the Detroit Tigers in the wild card.
Houston made one other World Series appearance in 2005 when they were in the National League, falling to the Chicago White Sox. While in the NL, the Astros won the NL West title twice and the NL Central title four times. Houston also claimed NL wild card berths in 2004 and 2005.
MLB 2025 Postseason Schedule
Wild Card (best-of-three)
Tuesday, Sept. 30
ALWC A, Game 1
ALWC B, Game 1
NLWC A, Game 1
NLWC B, Game 1
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Wednesday, Oct. 1
ALWC A, Game 2
ALWC B, Game 2
NLWC A, Game 2
NLWC B, Game 2
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Thursday, Oct. 2
ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)
NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)
(all games on ESPN platforms)
Division Series
(best-of-five)
Saturday, Oct. 4
ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
NLDS A, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sunday, Oct. 5
ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Monday, Oct. 6
NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Tuesday, Oct. 7
ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 8
NLDS A, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 9
NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Friday, Oct. 10
ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 11
NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
Sunday, Oct. 12
ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 13
NLCS Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 14
NLCS Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Wednesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Thursday, Oct. 16
NLCS Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Friday, Oct. 17
NLCS Game 4, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 18
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
Sunday, Oct. 19
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 20
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 21
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX
World Series
(best-of-seven)
Friday, Oct. 24
Game 1 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Oct. 25
Game 2 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Monday, Oct. 27
Game 3, FOX/FOX Deportes
Tuesday, Oct. 28
Game 4, FOX/FOX Deportes
Wednesday, Oct. 29
Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FOX Deportes
Friday, Oct. 31
Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes
Saturday, Nov. 1
Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes