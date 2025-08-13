Inside the Astros

MLB Releases Postseason Schedule, Giving Astros Glimpse of Playoff Path

The Houston Astros are on a path that will take them to the playoffs and now MLB has released the schedule for the 2025 playoffs.

Matthew Postins

Aug 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa (1) walks off the field after the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park.
Aug 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa (1) walks off the field after the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Daikin Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros are in contention to win the American League West Division or claim a wild card berth, either of which would extend their postseason streak to nine seasons, one that dates to the 2017 season.

On Tuesday, the Astros got their first glimpse of what their path to a potential third World Series title looked like when Major League Baseball released the initial postseason schedule.

Houston’s postseason start would depend on whether they win the division or claim a wild card berth. If the Astros are a wild card team or win the division but are the third seeded division winner, they would start the wild card playoffs on Sept. 30. That would be two days after the season ends.

If Houston were the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, it would host all wild card games, including the third game, if necessary. If the Astros were seeded either No. 5 or No. 6, they would be on the road for all wild card games.

The division playoffs start on Saturday, Oct. 4. If Houston wins the division and is one of the top two seeds, the Astros get a near-week long break before starting the playoffs at home. If the Astros are a wild card team and win their series, then they would get a one- or two-day break, depending upon how long the wild card series goes.

The American League Championship Series will start on Sunday, Oct. 12. Whether Houston is at home or on the road to start the series will depend on seeding. Should the Astros advance to the World Series, the Fall Classic would start on Friday, Oct. 24, with Game 1 at the home stadium of the team with the better record in the regular season.

About Houston Astros in Playoffs

The Astros have been one of baseball’s most successful teams since they emerged from a deep funk to claim a playoff berth in 2015 as an AL wild card team. After a one-year break, Houston returned to the postseason in 2017 and hasn’t missed the playoffs since.

In the last eight seasons, Houston has won two World Series (2017, 2022) and reached the World Series two other times (2019, 2021). The Astros also went to the AL Championship Series in 2018 and 2023 before falling short. Houston’s seven-year streak of reaching the ALCS ended last season when it lost to the Detroit Tigers in the wild card.

Houston made one other World Series appearance in 2005 when they were in the National League, falling to the Chicago White Sox. While in the NL, the Astros won the NL West title twice and the NL Central title four times. Houston also claimed NL wild card berths in 2004 and 2005.

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada talks to an umpire while wearing a blue hoodie and dark blue hat
Aug 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) questions first base umpire Carlos Torres (37) against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

MLB 2025 Postseason Schedule

Wild Card (best-of-three)

Tuesday, Sept. 30

ALWC A, Game 1

ALWC B, Game 1

NLWC A, Game 1

NLWC B, Game 1

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

ALWC A, Game 2

ALWC B, Game 2

NLWC A, Game 2

NLWC B, Game 2

(all games on ESPN platforms)

Thursday, Oct. 2

ALWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

ALWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

NLWC A, Game 3 (if necessary)

NLWC B, Game 3 (if necessary)

(all games on ESPN platforms)

A general view of Daikin park of fireworks after the game.
Jun 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A general view of Daikin park of fireworks after the game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago Cubs at Daikin Park. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Division Series

(best-of-five)

Saturday, Oct. 4

ALDS A, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

ALDS B, Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

NLDS A, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday, Oct. 5

ALDS A, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 2, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Monday, Oct. 6

NLDS A, Game 2 TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Tuesday, Oct. 7

ALDS A, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 3, FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 8

NLDS A, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 9

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Friday, Oct. 10

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/Fox Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 11

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Houston Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve swings a bat while wearing an orange jersey with a blue batting helmet
Aug 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve (27) hits an RBI single in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

League Championship Series

(best-of-seven)

Sunday, Oct. 12

ALCS Game 1, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 2, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 14

NLCS Game 2, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Wednesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 3, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Thursday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 4, FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Friday, Oct. 17

NLCS Game 4, TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 18

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

Sunday, Oct. 19

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 20

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 21

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS, truTV, HBO MAX

General view of the world series logo on a batting circle
Nov 1, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; General view of th world series logo before the ages between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers in game five of the 2023 World Series at Chase Field. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

World Series

(best-of-seven)

Friday, Oct. 24

Game 1 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Oct. 25

Game 2 (at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Monday, Oct. 27

Game 3, FOX/FOX Deportes

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Game 4, FOX/FOX Deportes

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Game 5 (if necessary), FOX/FOX Deportes

Friday, Oct. 31

Game 6 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Saturday, Nov. 1

Game 7 (if necessary, at better 2025 record), FOX/FOX Deportes

Houston Astros on SI Coverage

feed

Published
Matthew Postins
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

Home/News