New Texas Rangers Player Takes Shot At Houston Astros
From the outside looking in, the Houston Astros seem more gettable than they've been in a long time.
Their decision to trade Kyle Tucker and move on from Alex Bregman during this dynastic run and championship window has been questioned by some, but general manager Dana Brown still believes this roster is good enough to contend without the star duo, especially after they brought in Christian Walker.
But since there isn't data to pull from that would suggest how the Astros will perform without Tucker and Bregman on the roster, it's easy to see why other teams around the AL West are viewing this as their opportunity to take over the division.
Houston has been the jewel of the AL West for the past eight years, winning seven titles with the COVID-shortened 2020 season being the lone campaign they weren't crowned division champs.
Someone is ready to knock this team off their perch, and newly-signed Texas Rangers outfielder Joc Pederson had a strong message about what they're trying to accomplish this year.
"They've put together a nice little run. It's coming to an end. It's time for us to take over the West," he said per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
That's quite the statement.
Pederson is no stranger to having his battles with the Astros.
In 2017, he was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers team that lost to Houston in the World Series, something that still sticks in the craw of a lot of those players based on the cheating scandal that later came out.
He got his revenge in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves, beating the Astros in the World Series to prevent them from winning their second championship.
But after 11 seasons in the National League where he seldomly matched up against Houston, Pederson is ready to jump head first into this rivalry by signing a two-year, $37 million deal with the Rangers and already making statement that will get the sparks flying.