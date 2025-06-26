Injured Astros Outfielder Nearing Trip to Florida for Rehab Assignment
A Houston Astros world without Chas McCormick is getting closer and closer to coming to an end.
On Wednesday, the outfielder took batting practice at Daikin Park in advance of the Astros’ game with the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s also been in a throwing program as he works back from the left oblique strain that has kept him on the shelf for nearly a month.
MLB.com was among the outlets that reported that McCormick took batting practice.
The news gets better, as the Houston Chronicle reported. Assuming McCormick comes through Wednesday’s workout without any setback, manager Joe Espada said to reporters that the 30-year-old could head to West Palm Beach, Fla., by Friday to get at-bats against live pitching.
That could come in a batting practice situation or in a Florida Complex League game with the franchise’s rookie league team.
From there, Espada said, McCormick would be ready to head to Triple-A Sugar Land to play in rehab games. He did not provide a timetable for McCormick’s activation.
Houston placed him on the 10-day injured list on May 31, retroactive to May 30, after he injured the oblique.
Before that, he played in 36 games with a slash of .256/.347/.302 with no home runs and two RBI. The drop in power is noticeable, as he hit 14 home runs in each of his first two seasons (2021-22) and a career-high 22 home runs in 2023.
Last year he took a step back with five home runs in 94 games.
He isn’t the only outfielder on the injured list, but he’s likely the closest to returning.
Zach Dezenzo, who can also play infield, has been on the IL since June 1 with a capsule strain in his left hand. He hasn’t started a hitting progression, per the Astros’ injury report.
Pedro Leon has been on the IL all season with a grade one MCL strain. He was on a minor league rehab assignment in early June before he suffered a setback in his recovery.
Rookie Jacob Melton, who was called up on June 1 to make his MLB debut, has been on the IL since June 14 with a right ankle sprain and is expected to need at least another two weeks to be ready for activation.
To alleviate the depth, Houston recently activated Taylor Trammel from the 10-day injured list and optioned Shay Whitcomb back to Triple-A.
