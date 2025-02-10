Proposed Houston Astros Blockbuster Trade Would Be Massive Mistake
The Houston Astros have made some splashes this offseason, but could they fit one more in before the campaign begins? If it means trading away their best pitcher, the answer should be no.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided recently floated an intriguing trade idea between the Astros and the Baltimore Orioles. While the idea itself works out well, it would be a huge risk for Houston.
This proposed trade would see the Astros send Framber Valdez to Baltimore in exchange for outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Dylan Beavers.
For Baltimore, that would mean giving up one former Top 10 organization prospect and a current one. While it might beef up the outfield a little bit, the hurt it would cause the pitching staff might make it a no-go.
Trading away Valdez at all would be an extremely hard sell. He is one of the best pitchers in baseball right now and would go against the moves that the team has made to try to stay relevant after the rocky season.
At times last year, the pitching staff was all that the Astros had going for them. That effort was led by Valdez.
The 31-year-old posted a 2.91 ERA last season over 28 starts. That is somewhat representative to how he has performed throughout his career, a two-time All-Star.
Sending Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs was one thing. This is someone that can truly anchor their starting rotation and should require a package that can't be refused.
Houston got that type of deal from the Cubs. This proposed offer from the Orioles would not be that.
Kjerstad has been trying to find his way into the Baltimore lineup for two years now, but hasn't been able to make it consistently.
Over 52 career games, he has a .248/.336/.746 slash line with six home runs. He does have a plus-bat in both the power and hit tools, but needs to find that consistency at the next level.
He will be 26 soon, which is starting to hurt his trade value.
Beavers is 23 and just made it to Triple-A for the first time last year. He's currently the sixth-ranked prospect in the Baltimore farm system.
The outfielder is a bit more of well-rounded player. He has developed into a great base stealer and it at least solid in most areas. The biggest downside to him is that he strikes out a lot.
Both of these players would play for the Astros, this season likely, but it still might not be enough to consider trading away a player like Valdez.
Instead, they should keep the ace and give him a contract extension.