Ranking Most Likely Astros Trade Deadline Targets Listed by Former MLB Executive
It didn't seem like this would be the case a couple of months ago, but the Houston Astros now find themselves in the familiar territory of looking around at potential acquirable assets before the trade deadline.
With a 40-30 record entering Sunday that is even more remarkable when considering all the injuries they have suffered, the Astros will likely try to bolster their roster once again.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) thinks that any left-handed hitter is the biggest need for Houston, and it's hard to argue with that.
Since Yordan Alvarez went down with his injury, the Astros have only had one left-handed bat in their lineup -- switch-hitting Victor Caratini -- before they called up the now-injured Jacob Melton.
The former MLB executive put together a list of targets he believes Houston should go after, and below, I ranked those names in the order that I believe to be the most likely ones they could acquire.
10. Josh Smith - Texas Rangers
Even if the Texas Rangers have to waive the white flag and sell this season, they are not going to help out their in-state and division rivals. Especially with a high-upside utility man like Smith who already has a Silver Slugger to his name and is in the midst of a true breakout.
9. Brendan Donovan - St. Louis Cardinals
The only players the St. Louis Cardinals were going to offload were their expensive veterans or those on expiring deals.
Donovan is neither of those things with two years of club control remaining.
He's not on the trading block, and the Astros don't have the assets to make the Cardinals consider moving him while he's putting together the best season of his career.
8. Lars Nootbaar - St. Louis Cardinals
Nootbaar also falls into that same category with two years of club control remaining.
He's not getting moved, either.
7. Kyle Stowers - Miami Marlinss
Acquired by the Miami Marlins ahead of last season's trade deadline, the lefty-hitting outfielder is showing why he was one of the top prospects in the stacked Baltimore Orioles pipeline.
While the Marlins are looking for assets in return, moving someone who looks like a cornerstone of their franchise doesn't seem likely, especially when taking into account what Houston has in their farm system.
6. Jesus Sanchez - Miami Marlins
Miami might be more willing to part with Sanchez than Stowers, but this one doesn't make a whole lot of sense from the Astros' perspective.
For one, the remaining two years of club control would require Houston to put together a strong offer, and when looking at Sanchez's career OPS+ mark of 99, giving up the package that it might cost to land him doesn't seem like something general manager Dana Brown would do.
Cam Smith is looking like a future star. Jacob Melton seemed to be settling before he got hurt. And Jake Meyers is having a career season at the plate.
Those three could be the future outfield for the Astros, so I believe they won't be shortsighted and go after an outfielder like Sanchez.
5. Jarren Duran - Boston Red Sox
Now this is someone Houston should be interested in if he's made available.
Duran can play all positions in the outfield and would give them a major offensive boost this season and for years to come. However, it would be pricy to acquire him.
It's not a given that the Boston Red Sox are going to sell, and even if they are, parting ways with the 2024 All-Star Game MVP would be a risky proposition even with the top prospects they have.
But if he is being shopped around before the deadline, I believe the Astros should make an offer.
4. Josh Naylor - Arizona Diamondbacks
There's a lot of things that are tough to figure out with this one.
First, Naylor plays first base, the position that Christian Walker owns after he signed a lucrative deal this past winter. And playing him at designated hitter is a non-starter considering that's where Alvarez is slotted.
Second, I don't think the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be sellers.
They're too talented to not at least be in the playoff picture come deadline time.
The only way I can see this one getting done is if Alvarez is out for much longer than anticipated with his hand injury and the Diamondbacks really falter in the coming weeks.
3. Luis Arraez - San Diego Padres
It's hard to envision the 38-31 San Diego Padres trading away one of their best hitters and starting first baseman. But if there's one thing that A.J. Preller has shown throughout his tenure, it's that he is always willing to make a deal.
Arraez could slot in at second base if Houston is able to pull off this trade, and that would be a massive boost to their lineup.
Getting the Padres to bite on a deal will be difficult, though, even despite the fact that he's set to become a free agent after the season.
2. Ryan O'Hearn - Baltimore Orioles
Similarly to Naylor, it's hard to envision where O'Hearn would play for the Astros.
As a first baseman and designated hitter primarily, Houston would have to be creative if they do add the power hitter.
But the reason why he's No. 2 on this list is because the Baltimore Orioles seem like they are destined to sell. And since he's scheduled to hit the open market once the year ends, then it wouldn't cost a ton for the Astros to acquire him.
1. Brandon Lowe - Tampa Bay Rays
This is the perfect fit.
Lowe is a lefty-hitting second baseman who has slashed .254/.306/.451 with 13 homers, 36 RBI and an OPS+ of 113 through 63 games this season.
With an $11.5 million club option for 2026, Houston could also turn him into a rental if they feel like they want to move Jose Altuve back to second base after the year.
