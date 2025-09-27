Inside the Astros

Should Astros Franchise Legend Get Lion's Share of Blame for Team's Collapse?

The Houston Astros have had a poor close to the season, and their franchise legend has been a major reason why.

Brad Wakai

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros are no longer in control of their own destiny when it comes to playing in the postseason.

With the AL West already secured by the Seattle Mariners -- a result that sees the Astros not finish in first place for the first time since 2020 -- Houston has also slid to the point where they are no longer in one of the Wild Card spots.

And with the Cleveland Guardians getting red-hot and the Detroit Tigers owning the tiebreaker over the Astros, the former American League dynasty is going to need a lot of help if they are going to keep their playoff streak alive.

If Houston does miss the postseason, there will be a lot of finger pointing to go around. But who deserves the lion's share of the blame when it comes to this collapse?

Jose Altuve Has Crumbed At the Wrong Time

Jose Altuve
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Someone who has not stepped up when the team has needed him the most is Jose Altuve, the team's franchise legend and current longest-tenured player on the roster. While it's hard to fully blame the aging 35-year-old since he should not be carrying the team at this stage of his career, he also has not been great down the stretch.

That's why Zachary Rotman of FanSided has listed Altuve as player who should get the second-most blame of the Astros' collapse.

"Jose Altuve has a reputation for being among the most clutch position players of his generation, so watching him struggle when the Astros have needed him most has been weird. Yet, that's the reality.
Altuve has slashed .216/.289/.392 with three home runs and 12 RBI this month. After beginning the month with a multi-hit game, Altuve went just 2-for-33 over nine games, setting the stage for what was going to come. The Astros, unsurprisingly, lost six of those nine games," he wrote.

While that might seem harsh, Houston also is relying on Altuve to be one of their best offensive players based on the contract they are paying him. And while it's clear he might be running out of gas a bit, what they have gotten from him in September has been brutal.

If the Astros are going to make a push for the postseason, they need a vintage version of Altuve for the final series of the year. If they don't get that, then there's a good chance Houston will be watching October baseball for the first time since 2016.

More Astros News

feed

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News