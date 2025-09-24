This Astros Prospect Has Velocity Back Entering Arizona Fall League
When the Houston Astros released their list of players selected to participate in the Arizona Fall League, one name caught the eye of some observers — pitcher Brent Gillis.
The right-hander is coming off an exceptional season with High-A Asheville as he returned to the hill after a two-year absence after Tommy John surgery. While his statistics look good, one area that scouts have watched closely is his fastball. His top velocity put him on a list of AFL players that have hit triple digits on the radar gun going into next month’s action, per Baseball America (subscription required).
Brent Gillis With the Astros
It turns out that Gillis landed on a list that featured 10 players headed for the AFL that threw at least one pitch at 100 mph or better. Gillis’ top pitch was clocked at 100.6 mph. Reclaiming his velocity makes the 7.1 innings he pitched between 2022-24 worth the wait.
He only pitched 12 games this season, six of which were starts. He threw 46.2 innings, going 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA. He allowed batters to hit just .219 against him. He struck out 52 and allowed 15 walks with a 1.16 WHIP. He had a hold and converted his only chance at a save.
It’s the flexibility that makes him an intriguing fit. He’s pitched in 17 games, but only seven starts. Throughout his short professional career, he’s sported a low opponent batting average (.208) and a high strikeout rate (65 in 54 innings). It’s a profile that could allow Gillis to flex into a bullpen role, either as a high-leverage set-up man or even a closer.
Closer Josh Hader has three years left on his contract and Gillis likely needs two more years of minor league work to be ready for the Majors. So, it could line up well for a transition to a bullpen role down the line.
Gillis is developing into another Astros player development success story. Now 25 years old, the Astros selected him in the ninth round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Portland. Houston dropped him into the system right away and he got in four games, with one start, and he finished with a 1.69 ERA. He struck out 10 and walked four in 5.1 innings.
In 2023 he started the season at Class-A Fayetteville, where he pitched in one game before he suffered an injury. That injury led to Tommy John surgery, that took him off the field for the remainder of the 2023 season and the 2024 season.
Gillis is not among the Top 30 prospects in the system per MLB Pipeline. That could change entering the 2026 season, especially if he has a great month in the AFL.